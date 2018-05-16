Nuby Incredible Gulp Beaker

Product Description
- Active Cup Incredible Gulp 18m+
- For competitions & offers join us on
- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @nubyak
- No1 Cup Brand Worldwide*
- *Based on Industry Data Sales.
- Dentist Approved**
- **Approved by paediatric dentist Dr Grace Yum.
- My SoftFlex™ spout makes it super easy to drink and it's kind to teeth too. I'm built to be extra strong with crystal clear Tritan™ from Eastman, so I'll survive any adventure and any tantrum. Bring it on!
- Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
- Complies with EN14350.
- Thirsty kids
- SoftFlex silicone scout
- Made from super strong and crystal clear Tritan
- No spill when cover is closed
- BPA free
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Important instructions included inside product. Please read and retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
Return to
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
- NE35 9PY.
- Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
- enquiries@nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby.com
Lower age limit
18 Months
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020