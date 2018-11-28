Extreme Gooey Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Cone 4X120ml

Never buying this again!
Very soggy and chewy cone
THE BEST choc lovers ice cream cone
THE best choc lovers ice cream. bigger than cornetto and take 10mins of delight to eat!! whats not to like!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251 kJ
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Almonds, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Cocoa Mass, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Flavourings
Keep frozenStore below -18ºC
Pack contains 4 servings
4 x 120ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1251 kJ
|911 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|299 kcal
|218 kcal
|2000 kcal
|11%
|Fat
|14.3g
|10.4g
|70g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|10.3g
|7.6g
|20g
|38%
|Carbohydrate
|37.4g
|27.3g
|260g
|11%
|of which: sugars
|27.1g
|19.7g
|90g
|22%
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.7g
|50g
|5%
|Salt
|0.17g
|0.12g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One cone (120ml/73g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of difference ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019