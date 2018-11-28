By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Extreme Gooey Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Cone 4X120ml

3(2)Write a review
Extreme Gooey Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Cone 4X120ml
£ 3.00
£0.63/100ml
Each cone** contains
  • Energy911kJ 218kcal
    11%
  • Fat10.4g
    15%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars19.7g
    22%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream in a biscuit cone (12%) with chocolate flavoured coating, chocolate sauce (11%) and caramelised almond pieces (3%).
  • Caramelized almond pieces, Milk chocolate ice cream, Crunchy wafer, Dark chocolate ice cream, Chocolate fudge sauce, Milk chocolate ice cream, Extrême® chocolatey tip
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Almonds, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Cocoa Mass, Modified Tapioca Starch, Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and other Nuts

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18ºC

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd, part of the Froneri group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
  • Authorised distributor of Nesté ice cream products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 120ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 1251 kJ911 kJ8400 kJ
-299 kcal218 kcal2000 kcal11%
Fat 14.3g10.4g70g15%
of which: saturates 10.3g7.6g20g38%
Carbohydrate 37.4g27.3g260g11%
of which: sugars 27.1g19.7g90g22%
Fibre 2.5g1.8g--
Protein 3.8g2.7g50g5%
Salt 0.17g0.12g6g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One cone (120ml/73g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of difference ages----

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Never buying this again!

1 stars

Very soggy and chewy cone

THE BEST choc lovers ice cream cone

5 stars

THE best choc lovers ice cream. bigger than cornetto and take 10mins of delight to eat!! whats not to like!

