Nestle Extreme Salted Caramel White Chocolate 4X120ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1200 kJ
Product Description
- White chocolate and caramel flavour ice creams in a biscuit cone (12%), with chocolate flavoured coating, salted caramel sauce (11%) and white chocolate curls (3%).
- White chocolate curls, Caramel ice cream, Salted caramel sauce, Crunchy wafer, White chocolate ice cream, Extrême® chocolatey tip
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 480ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Salted Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Whipping Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Keep frozenStore below -18°C
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Return to
- Contact us
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
- Authorised distributor of Nestlé ice cream products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland
Net Contents
4 x 120ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1200 kJ
|878 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|286 kcal
|209 kcal
|2000 kcal
|10%
|Fat
|12.7g
|9.3g
|70g
|13%
|of which: saturates
|9.1g
|6.6g
|20g
|33%
|Carbohydrate
|39.3g
|28.7g
|260g
|11%
|of which: sugars
|29.7g
|21.7g
|90g
|24%
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.3g
|2.4g
|50g
|5%
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.26g
|6g
|4%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One cone (120ml/73g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
