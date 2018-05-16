By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Extreme Salted Caramel White Chocolate 4X120ml

Nestle Extreme Salted Caramel White Chocolate 4X120ml
£ 3.00
£0.63/100ml
Each cone** contains,**One cone (120ml/73g)
  • Energy878kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars21.7g
    24%
  • Salt0.26g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1200 kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate and caramel flavour ice creams in a biscuit cone (12%), with chocolate flavoured coating, salted caramel sauce (11%) and white chocolate curls (3%).
  • White chocolate curls, Caramel ice cream, Salted caramel sauce, Crunchy wafer, White chocolate ice cream, Extrême® chocolatey tip
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower), Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Salted Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Whipping Cream (Milk), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Net Contents

4 x 120ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 1200 kJ878 kJ8400 kJ
-286 kcal209 kcal2000 kcal10%
Fat 12.7g9.3g70g13%
of which: saturates 9.1g6.6g20g33%
Carbohydrate 39.3g28.7g260g11%
of which: sugars 29.7g21.7g90g24%
Fibre 0.8g0.5g--
Protein 3.3g2.4g50g5%
Salt 0.36g0.26g6g4%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One cone (120ml/73g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

