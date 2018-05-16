By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nuby Wonder Mini 360 Drinking Cup

Nuby Wonder Mini 360 Drinking Cup
Product Description

  • Trainer Cup Wonder Mini 6m+
  • For competitions & offers join us on
  • Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @nubyuk
  • No 1 Cup Brand Worldwide*
  • *Based on Industry Data Sales
  • Dentist Approved**
  • **Approved by paediatric dentist Dr. Grace Yum
  • My 360° resealable soft silicone edge helps make spout-free training super east. It opens with your little one's mouth action while keeping their tongue in the natural position. No spout, no worries! I'm built to be extra strong with crystal clear Tritan­™ from Eastman, so I'll survive any adventure and any tantrum. Bring it on!
  • Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
  • Complies with EN14350
  • No spill
  • BPA free
  • Made from super strong and crystal clear tritan

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions included inside product.
  • Please read and retain for future reference.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nûby UK LLP,
  • Unit 6,
  • Boldon Court,
  • Burford Way,
  • Boldon Business Park,
  • Newcastle Upon Tyne,

Return to

Lower age limit

6 Months

