Rowntrees Fruit Pastille Push Up Lollies 6 X 80Ml

It was great quality and tasted amazing! in the in
It was great quality and tasted amazing! in the information it is stated that there is only strawberry flavour but in the box there is every flavour stated on the box.
Keep frozenStore below -18°C For Best Before End See Side of Pack.
Pack contains 6 push ups
6 x 80ml ℮
This Product May Stain.
Water, Blackcurrant Purée (10%), Glucose Syrup, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (5.5%), Sugar, Fructose, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|279 kJ
|279 kJ
|223 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|66 kcal
|66 kcal
|53 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0.0g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|15.4g
|12.3g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|11.0g
|11.0g
|8.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.8g
|0.6g
|-
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.2g
|0.1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.01g
|0.01g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One Push Up (80ml/80g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 293 kJ
Water, Strawberry Purée (15%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|293 kJ
|293 kJ
|235 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|69 kcal
|69 kcal
|55 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|0.1g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|15.6g
|12.5g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|12.8g
|12.8g
|10.3g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|0.2g
|-
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.1g
|0.1g
|50g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.01g
|0.01g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One Push Up (80ml/80g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Orange Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (1.5%), Fructose, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Curcumin)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|276 kJ
|276 kJ
|221 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|65 kcal
|65 kcal
|52 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0.0g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0.0g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|15.3g
|15.3g
|12.2g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|12.5g
|12.5g
|10.0g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.2g
|0.1g
|-
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|0.0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.00g
|0.00g
|0.00g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One Push Up (80ml/80g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019