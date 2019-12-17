By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rowntrees Fruit Pastille Push Up Lollies 6 X 80Ml

Rowntrees Fruit Pastille Push Up Lollies 6 X 80Ml
£ 2.20
£0.46/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Assorted fruit water ice push ups.
  • A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
  • Good to Know
  • Our kids' products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Push me on pack
  • Wait for 1 minute
  • Roll between hands
  • Push up the fruity fun
  • Enjoy

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 push ups

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This Product May Stain.

Name and address

  • UK: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • IE: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,

Return to

  • UK: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • IE: R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

6 x 80ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

This Product May Stain.

    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tropical
    • Blackcurrant
    • Strawberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Blackcurrant Purée (10%), Glucose Syrup, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (5.5%), Sugar, Fructose, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozenStore below -18°C For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 push ups

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 279 kJ279 kJ223 kJ8400 kJ
    -66 kcal66 kcal53 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 0.0g0.0g0.0g70g
    of which: saturates 0.0g0.0g0.0g20g
    Carbohydrate 15.4g15.4g12.3g260g
    of which: sugars 11.0g11.0g8.8g90g
    Fibre 0.8g0.8g0.6g-
    Protein 0.2g0.2g0.1g50g
    Salt 0.01g0.01g0.01g6g
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One Push Up (80ml/80g)----
    Pack contains 2 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
  • Each Strawberry push up** contains,**One Push Up (80ml/80g)
    • Energy235kJ 55kcal
      3%
    • Fat0.1g
      <1%
    • Saturates0.0g
      <1%
    • Sugars10.3g
      11%
    • Salt0.01g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 293 kJ

    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tropical
    • Blackcurrant
    • Strawberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Strawberry Purée (15%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Flavourings, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozenStore below -18°C For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 push ups

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 293 kJ293 kJ235 kJ8400 kJ
    -69 kcal69 kcal55 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 0.1g0.1g0.1g70g
    of which: saturates 0.0g0.0g0.0g20g
    Carbohydrate 15.6g15.6g12.5g260g
    of which: sugars 12.8g12.8g10.3g90g
    Fibre 0.3g0.3g0.2g-
    Protein 0.1g0.1g0.1g50g
    Salt 0.01g0.01g0.01g6g
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One Push Up (80ml/80g)----
    Pack contains 2 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Tropical
    • Blackcurrant
    • Strawberry

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Orange Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (1.5%), Fructose, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabilisers (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Curcumin)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

    Storage

    • Keep frozenStore below -18°C For Best Before End See Side of Pack.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 6 push ups

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving**Reference Intake*
    Energy 276 kJ276 kJ221 kJ8400 kJ
    -65 kcal65 kcal52 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 0.0g0.0g0.0g70g
    of which: saturates 0.0g0.0g0.0g20g
    Carbohydrate 15.3g15.3g12.2g260g
    of which: sugars 12.5g12.5g10.0g90g
    Fibre 0.2g0.2g0.1g-
    Protein 0.0g0.0g0.0g50g
    Salt 0.00g0.00g0.00g6g
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **One Push Up (80ml/80g)----
    Pack contains 2 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

It was great quality and tasted amazing! in the in

5 stars

It was great quality and tasted amazing! in the information it is stated that there is only strawberry flavour but in the box there is every flavour stated on the box.

