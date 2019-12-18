By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Childs Farm Grapefruit & Tea Tree Moisturiser 250Ml

Childs Farm Grapefruit & Tea Tree Moisturiser 250Ml
£ 3.50
£1.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Moisturiser Grapefruit & Tea Tree Oil
  • Find out more, learn about young skin, and join the bath time fun at www.childsfarm.com
  • Childs Farm moisturiser, grapefruit & tea tree oil 250ml is a rich and luxurious hydrating moisturising cream for all skin types, with a fresh, citrus aroma of grapefruit mixed with tea tree oil.
  • This award-winner can be used all over the body, face and hands, and will be loved by everyone, regardless of age!
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm moisturiser, grapefruit & tea tree oil 250ml is registered with the vegan society!
  • Childs Farm uses natural ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive & eczema prone skin.
  • Recommended by 98% of parents of babies with eczema.
  • Winner of the Mother and Baby Gold Award for Best Baby Skincare Range/Product.

Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.

  • Award-winning grapefruit & tea tree
  • Dermatologist & paediatrician tested and approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema
  • Made with over 98% naturally derived ingredients and suitable for newborns and upwards
  • Registered with The Vegan Society and certified by Cruelty Free International
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Stearic Acid, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Citronellol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Linalool, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Allergy Information

  • All Childs Farm products are formulated to be extremely gentle. They are dermatologist tested and approved, and paediatrician approved, as kind, mild and safe to use on newborns and children - even those with sensitive and eczema-prone skin

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth all over face, hands and feet for wonderfully moisturised skin. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.

Warnings

  • External use only.
  • If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

View more safety information

External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is AMAZING!

5 stars

My daughter has bad eczema and many products either do not work or make it worst. But this does not react to her sensitive skin and helps so much with the eczema - it is amazing!

Psoriasis sufferer

5 stars

I love this cream, it goes into your skin beautifully, smells divine, would highly recommended.

Amazing product!!

5 stars

A friend from work mentioned that her daughter had really bad skin and said she had tried this moisturising cream and it worked so I gave it a go and it certainly does work!! I love the fresh smell of the grapefruit and the clean feeling of the tee tree oil. Well done Child’s Farm!!

Suitable for the whole family!

5 stars

We absolutely love this, its transformed my skin. Highly recommend.

Smells delicious

5 stars

We don't use any other moisturiser now, this is perfect and delicate for my daughters sensitive skin and it smells divine

The best moisturiser

5 stars

I love this product, it smells great and is lovely on the skin. The whole family use this, even hubby.

Love love love this

5 stars

Really love this lotion it’s soothing on sore skin and doesn’t sting. Lovely smell too.

