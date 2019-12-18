Childs Farm Raspberry Bubbles 250Ml
Product Description
- Bubble Bath Organic Raspberry
- Childs Farm foaming bubble bath makes bubbly bubbles fragranced with organic raspberry extract. Designed to clean and moisturise all skin types. Use in every bath for happy skin and fun bath times!
- Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
- Childs Farm bubble bath, organic raspberry 250ml is registered with the vegan society and certified by Cruelty Free International!
- Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
- Winner of the Mother and Baby Gold Award for Best Baby Skincare Range/Product.
- 9/10 Parents who tested Child Farm Bubble Bath would recommend them to parents of young children*
- *Results from independent consumer trials with parents young children with eczema (medically diagnosed eczema): Bubble Bath Organic Tangerine and Bubble Bath Organic Raspberry Extract - panel of 117, Bubble Bath Blueberry & Organic Mango - panel of 100
Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.
- Award-winning bubble bath, with organic raspberry
- Dermatologist & paediatrician tested and approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema
- Suitable for newborns and upwards
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Benzyl Alcohol, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Sucrose Laurate, Lauryl Glucoside, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Sodium Citrate, Tocopherol, Rubus Idaeus (Raspberry) Fruit Extract*, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (* Denotes Certified Organic Ingredient), Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes
Allergy Information
- All Childs Farm products are formulated to be extremely gentle. They are dermatologist tested and approved, and paediatrician approved, as kind, mild and safe to use on newborns and children - even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema
Preparation and Usage
- Add a generous slug to warm running water for a mild and fruity fragranced bath. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
- Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.
Warnings
- External use only.
- If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Childs Farm Ltd,
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St. John,
- Basingstoke,
Net Contents
250ml
Safety information
External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.
