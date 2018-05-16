Special K Protein Blackcurrant & Pumpkin Seed Bars 4X28g

- Energy501kJ 119kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1789 kJ 426 kcal
Product Description
- Mixed cereals bar with nuts, blackcurrants, pumpkin seeds and almond butter.
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Special K Protein has been specially designed to give you the strength you need to make the most of every day.*
- *This bar is a source of protein, which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- It is made with a nutritious combination of ingredients that are a natural source of protein - nuts, seeds and almond butter.
By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- Packed with nuts, seeds & almond butter
- 14% protein
- 119 calories per bar
- Source of fibre
- No artificial flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - HFA approved
- Pack size: 112g
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (31%) (Oats, Wholewheat, Barley, Wholewheat Flour, Rice Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Malted Wheat Flour), Glucose Syrup, Nuts (13%) (Cashew, Peanuts, Hazelnuts), Blackcurrant Fruit Pieces (9.5%) (Blackcurrant, Apple Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil), Fructose, Pumpkin Seeds (5.5%), Almond Butter (5%), Soy Protein Isolate, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Humectant (Glycerol), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited,
- Manchester,
- M16 0PU.
Return to
- Kellogg's Consumer Carelines: (UK) 0800 626066, (ROI) 1800 626066
- Lines are open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday
- Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited,
- Manchester,
- M16 0PU.
Net Contents
4 x 28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 28g bar
|Energy
|1789 kJ 426 kcal
|501 kJ 119 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|4.2 g
|-of which saturates
|2.5 g
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|16 g
|-of which are sugars
|19 g
|5.3 g
|Fibre
|7.1 g
|2.0 g
|Protein
|14 g
|3.9 g
|Salt
|0.4 g
|0.11 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019