Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 185G

Product Description
- Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining Containing Toy - Mainly in Kit Form Fine Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs with A Milky Hazelnut Centre. Fine Milk Chocolate Shell with Milky White Lining
- For more information visit: www.kinder.com
- Pack size: 185g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Warnings
- WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.
Distributor address
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
Return to
- Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
- Contact us on 0044 3300538943
Net Contents
185g ℮
Safety information
WARNING. TOY INSIDE. SMALL PARTS. ADULT SUPERVISION RECOMMENDED.
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32%, Total Cocoa constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min., Milk Solids 22.5% min.
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy (kJ/kcal) 2413 / 579 Fat (g) 36.2 of which Saturates (g) 24.1 Carbohydrates (g) 53.9 of which Sugars (g) 53.6 Protein (g) 8.8 Salt (g) 0.305
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 47% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 32%, Total Cocoa constituents: 15%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min., Milk Solids 22.5% min
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy (kJ/kcal) 2302 / 552 Fat (g) 34.2 of which Saturates (g) 22.6 Carbohydrates (g) 52.3 of which Sugars (g) 52.1 Protein (g) 8.1 Salt (g) 0.323
Information
Ingredients
Fine Milk Chocolate 45% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Hazelnut (6.5%) Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk constituents: 29.5%, Total Cocoa constituents: 14.5%, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 32% min., Milk Solids 22.5% min.
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy (kJ/kcal) 2431 / 583 Fat (g) 37.2 of which Saturates (g) 22 Carbohydrates (g) 52.4 of which Sugars (g) 52.1 Protein (g) 9 Salt (g) 0.330
