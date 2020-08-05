By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Sweetcorn Fritters 216G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g
One fritter
  • Energy121kJ 29kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 754kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetcorn and mashed potato fritter seasoned with coriander and chilli.
  • Whole pieces of sweetcorn lightly spiced with green chilli and ginger.
  • Pack size: 216G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweetcorn (77%), Cottonseed Oil, Potato (8%), Onion, Potato Flakes, Cornflour, Gram Flour, Garlic, Coriander Leaf, Green Chilli, Ginger, Rice Flour, Lemon Juice, Spices (White Pepper, Cardamom, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Clove, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon Stick, Cumin, Ginger, Mace, Coriander, Chilli, Pepper, Caraway Seed, Nutmeg, Asafetida), Sugar, Salt, Cumin Seed, Mango Powder, Pomegranate Powder, Cucumber Powder, Bay Leaf, Mint.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 13-15 mins
190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 For best results cook from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 13-15 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in India

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

216g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne fritter (16g**)
Energy754kJ / 180kcal121kJ / 29kcal
Fat6.9g1.1g
Saturates1.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate22.8g3.6g
Sugars4.6g0.7g
Fibre4.4g0.7g
Protein4.5g0.7g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 12 servings.--
** When cooked according to instructions 216g typically weighs 192g.--

Spicy

3 stars

I wasn’t expecting them to be so spicy, we couldn’t eat them

Very bad seasoning

1 stars

Tesco have fallen into their old trap of thinking that if a product has the word 'vegan' on the packaging it will be flavourless and so they should add spices to it. In this case it really doesn't work. What should be a nice, simple dish with simple seasoning has had chilli added to it to create a very poor product. It does smell lovely while cooking and if you adore chilli you may like this. I'm afraid I took one bite and the rest of the pack went in the bin. Most disappointing.

Tasteless !!!!!

1 stars

I saw these and thought ohhhh sound yummy , well so disappointing , very very bland awful texture and had absolutely no flavor at all

Great - everybody loves them!

5 stars

Exceptionally good. Tasty every time. Wish I had the recipe!

