Tesco 12 Sweetcorn Fritters 216G

Spicy
I wasn’t expecting them to be so spicy, we couldn’t eat them
Very bad seasoning
Tesco have fallen into their old trap of thinking that if a product has the word 'vegan' on the packaging it will be flavourless and so they should add spices to it. In this case it really doesn't work. What should be a nice, simple dish with simple seasoning has had chilli added to it to create a very poor product. It does smell lovely while cooking and if you adore chilli you may like this. I'm afraid I took one bite and the rest of the pack went in the bin. Most disappointing.
Tasteless !!!!!
I saw these and thought ohhhh sound yummy , well so disappointing , very very bland awful texture and had absolutely no flavor at all
Great - everybody loves them!
Exceptionally good. Tasty every time. Wish I had the recipe!