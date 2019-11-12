Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Berry Cheesecake 422G

Ingredients
Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Blackcurrant (4%), Redcurrant (4%), Water, Raspberry (3%), White Chocolate (2.5%), Palm Oil, Milk, Egg Yolk, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Egg White, Tapioca Starch, Glucose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.
White Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Remove all packaging.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours in a refrigerator.
Alternatively defrost for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature
Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day
Do not refreeze.