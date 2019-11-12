By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest White Chocolate & Berry Cheesecake 422G

£ 3.00
£0.71/100g
1/6 of a cheesecake
  • Energy1031kJ 247kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates8.8g
    44%
  • Sugars15.8g
    18%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1473kJ / 353kcal

Product Description

  • Belgian white chocolate cheesecake on a biscuit base topped with blackcurrants, redcurrants and raspberries.
  • Our cheesecakes are hand finished by our experts in the West Country. They use smooth, creamy Belgian white chocolate and tangy fruit for the perfect combination of a sweet and refreshing flavour experience. The biscuit crumb base is rich and buttery for a smooth finish with every bite.
  • Creamy white chocolate cheesecake with tangy blackcurrants, redcurrants and sweet raspberries on a buttery, crunchy biscuit base.
  • Pack size: 422g

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Blackcurrant (4%), Redcurrant (4%), Water, Raspberry (3%), White Chocolate (2.5%), Palm Oil, Milk, Egg Yolk, Demerara Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Egg White, Tapioca Starch, Glucose, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

White Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 hours in a refrigerator. Alternatively defrost for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Collar. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling Window. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

422g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cheesecake (70g)
Energy1473kJ / 353kcal1031kJ / 247kcal
Fat19.6g13.7g
Saturates12.5g8.8g
Carbohydrate38.9g27.2g
Sugars22.5g15.8g
Fibre1.3g0.9g
Protein4.5g3.1g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

The cheesecake was not too sickly due to the tartn

3 stars

The cheesecake was not too sickly due to the tartness of the mixed berries however was very small in size.

nasty

1 stars

sorry Tesco,far below the quality i expect from Tesco's finest,the base was so solid ,my guest had to keep retrieving her pudding from the table cloth,the combination of very sharp fruit which made you shudder and the sickly sweet white chocolate,too much of a contrast.

