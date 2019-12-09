By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Joint With Stuffing Balls 600G
£ 3.75
£6.25/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy884kJ 211kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 707kJ / 169kcal

Product Description

  • Rind off boneless roasting pork loin joint with added water and pork, sage and onion stuffing balls.
  • Hand butchered pork loin joint, selected for succulence.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Maize Starch (Sulphites), Glucose Syrup, Sage, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonate), Tapioca Starch, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper, Parsley, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dextrose (Sulphites).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. For best results cook from frozen.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4
Time: 1 hour 40 mins
Cover with foil and cook in a pre-heated oven for 1 hour. Remove foil and cook for remaining 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 5-10 minutes after cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Tray. Metal check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (125g**)
Energy707kJ / 169kcal884kJ / 211kcal
Fat7.2g9.0g
Saturates2.8g3.5g
Carbohydrate3.4g4.3g
Sugars0.8g1.0g
Fibre1.0g1.3g
Protein22.1g27.6g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions, 600g pack typically weighs 500g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Dreadful. More fat than meat, chewy and no crackin

2 stars

Dreadful. More fat than meat, chewy and no cracking . Tiny and not worth money. Would not buy again

I have to say this. This joint is a Hit or Miss. C

3 stars

I have to say this. This joint is a Hit or Miss. Can be good or Awful. yes it is Small for the 600gms but allot of veg and yorkshires Roast potatoes; it just about covers two people. I like to baste mine often and turn it over. Yes the cooking guidelines are awful, I weigh mine always at Tesco's ie all meat and fish as you can be short changed. When I am I call them. This lack of weight after packing is removed is a VERY, Very old Supermarket trick

Took 20 mins more cooking than stated. Very annoy

3 stars

Took 20 mins more cooking than stated. Very annoying! Why not just say total cooking time 2hrs. Was tasty enough when fully cooked, hence 3 stars.

Good value good food good seviceAll good

5 stars

Good value good food good seviceAll good

Avoid.

2 stars

Not very good quality: a lot of fat and inedible bits. Not worth the cost of cooking.

Small

3 stars

It was nice but it was very small. There's more packaging than pork joint. Barely enough to feed two people.

