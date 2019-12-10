By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cono Sur 20 Barrels Pinot Noir 75Cl

4(3)Write a review
Cono Sur 20 Barrels Pinot Noir 75Cl
£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Noir - Red Chilean Wine
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® delivery
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Awards won on current vintage: IWSC Chilean Winery of the Year 2017 & 2018
  • Another chapter of a story that began in 1996, when we set apart the 20 best barrels provided by that year's harvest, and bottled them on their own. From then until now, this range continues to convey our profound commitment to terroir expression and enological excellence. A sophisticated and complex Pinot Noir that brings together New World fruit and the centennial Burgundian winemaking tradition. Notes of fresh cherry, strawberry and plum mingle with leather and tobacco in the background. Smooth, complex and enveloping.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Casablanca

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Vina Cono Sur

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Matias Rios

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

100% Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Hand picked between March 19th to April 7th, 2011. Destemmed before maceration and fermented for 6 days in stainless steel tanks at 27 °C. The wine is then aged in French oak for 12 months at 12 °C and a further 1 month in stainless steel tanks at 12 °C.

History

  • 20 Barrels Limited Edition is Cono Sur's top range of wines, the first vintage was released in 1996, when the winemaking team decided to put aside 20 of the very best barrels of Casablanca Pinot Noir from that year, hence the name. The range has gradually expanded to include other classic grape varieties, when winemaker, Adolfo Hurtado, feels he has found the ideal vineyard to produce the best example fruit possible for each variety. And its gifted wine valleys between the Andes Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Cono Sur produces wines that are premium and expressive, conveying the spirit of the New World.

Regional Information

  • To the west of Santiago and practically touching Chile's central coast, Casablanca Valley's Mediterranean-cold weather is strongly influenced by the Pacific Ocean and its cold Humboldt current, a chilling agent born at the very Antarctica and whose effects can be felt all along the Chilean coast. Humboldt makes itself present through the fog, cloudiness and cooling breezes that characterize the region and conspire to produce a relatively delayed harvest. Especially suited for whites and Pinot Noir.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 5 years

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Chile

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Cono Sur S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar N° 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Of. 1901,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd.,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Viña Cono Sur Europe Ltd.,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.conosur.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite Red- never fails to delight!

5 stars

The Bicicleta Pinot Noir also from Cono Sur is a staple at home, but this wine is a special treat and a real step up! Rivals many Burgundies I've tried for double the price. Great complexity and depth, and a lasting finish. Converted many friends over to it too, a real standout wine and knockout quality at this price, especially against Burgundy and New Zealand.

Nothing special

3 stars

Cork crumbled whilst opening. Tasted alright but nothing special.

Nicely Made

4 stars

The one thing that Chile has when making wine from Pinot Noir is ripe fruit, something often lacking in cheaper NZ versions. This had a nice cherry nose and was a smooth wine with berry flavours and some length, for me despite being a decent well made wine it lacked that something extra that makes it stand out and at this price I felt it should have offered a bit more, as with all wine it is subjective and others may find it more appealing.

Usually bought next

Louis Jadot Saint-Veran White Wine 75Cl

£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Chablis Premier Cru 75Cl

£ 15.00
£15.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Sancerre 75Cl

£ 14.00
£14.00/75cl

Chablis Uvc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here