Cono Sur 20 Barrels Pinot Noir 75Cl

My favourite Red- never fails to delight!
The Bicicleta Pinot Noir also from Cono Sur is a staple at home, but this wine is a special treat and a real step up! Rivals many Burgundies I've tried for double the price. Great complexity and depth, and a lasting finish. Converted many friends over to it too, a real standout wine and knockout quality at this price, especially against Burgundy and New Zealand.
Nothing special
Cork crumbled whilst opening. Tasted alright but nothing special.
Nicely Made
The one thing that Chile has when making wine from Pinot Noir is ripe fruit, something often lacking in cheaper NZ versions. This had a nice cherry nose and was a smooth wine with berry flavours and some length, for me despite being a decent well made wine it lacked that something extra that makes it stand out and at this price I felt it should have offered a bit more, as with all wine it is subjective and others may find it more appealing.