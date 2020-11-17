By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Gluten Free Crumpets 4Pack 292G
£ 2.00
£0.68/100g
Each crumpet contains
  • Energy515kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt1.04g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 706kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Gluten Free Crumpets
  • "As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free."
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-135, Gluten Free
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Toast me
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 292G
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Raising Agents: E500, Ascorbic Acid, E450, Potato Starch, Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, Preservatives: Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate, Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Milk, Wheat

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life.If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Name and address

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtonsglutenfree.com
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

4 x Crumpets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average crumpet (73g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 706kJ515kJ8400kJ
-168kcal123kcal2000kcal
Fat 1.4g1.0g70g
of which saturates 0.5g0.4g20g
Carbohydrate 33.4g24.4g260g
of which sugars 1.5g1.1g90g
Fibre 1.4g1.0g
Protein 4.0g2.9g50g
Salt 1.43g1.04g6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

