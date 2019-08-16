Warburtons White Loaf Gluten Free 560G

Very good gluten free replacement. Perfect for toa
Very good gluten free replacement. Perfect for toast and sandwiches.
Strong yeast flavor
Current rate good. Strong yeast flavor.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 991kJ
Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Egg White Powder, Stabiliser: E464, Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Rice Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Natural Flavouring, Iron
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase. Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.
Contains 16 slices
560g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average slice (35g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|991kJ
|347kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|236kcal
|83kcal
|2000kcal
|%NRV*
|Fat
|6.1g
|2.1g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|20g
|mono-unsaturates
|3.5g
|1.2g
|polyunsaturates
|1.7g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|35.6g
|12.5g
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|0.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|5.5g
|1.9g
|Protein
|4.0g
|1.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.83g
|0.29g
|6g
|Calcium
|630mg (78)
|220mg
|800mg (NRV*)
|Iron
|2.6mg (18)
|0.9mg
|14mg (NRV*)
|Contains 16 slices
|-
|-
|-
|*Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019