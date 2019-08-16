By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons White Loaf Gluten Free 560G

Warburtons White Loaf Gluten Free 560G
£ 3.00
£0.54/100g
Each slice contains
  • Energy347kJ 83kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 991kJ

Product Description

  • Gluten Free White Bread
  • As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy our products, so if you follow a gluten free diet you can enjoy taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free.
  • Jonathan Warburton
  • High calcium
  • Source of iron
  • Low sugars
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 560g
Information

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Egg White Powder, Stabiliser: E464, Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Rice Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Natural Flavouring, Iron

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced.If freezing, freeze on day of purchase. Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.

Number of uses

Contains 16 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.30pm
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

560g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average slice (35g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy 991kJ347kJ8400kJ
-236kcal83kcal2000kcal%NRV*
Fat 6.1g2.1g70g
of which saturates 0.5g0.2g20g
mono-unsaturates 3.5g1.2g
polyunsaturates 1.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate 35.6g12.5g260g
of which sugars 2.2g0.8g90g
Fibre 5.5g1.9g
Protein 4.0g1.4g50g
Salt 0.83g0.29g6g
Calcium 630mg (78)220mg800mg (NRV*)
Iron 2.6mg (18)0.9mg14mg (NRV*)
Contains 16 slices---
*Nutrient Reference Value---

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Very good gluten free replacement. Perfect for toa

5 stars

Very good gluten free replacement. Perfect for toast and sandwiches.

Strong yeast flavor

1 stars

Current rate good. Strong yeast flavor.

