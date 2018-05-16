By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons White Thins Gluten Free 4 Pack 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 2.50
£1.25/100g
Each thin contains
  • Energy519kJ 124kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars3.8g
    4%
  • Salt0.38g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1037kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Sliced Gluten Free Thin White Rolls
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Instagram and Youtube
  • As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy our products, so if you follow a gluten free diet you can enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free.
  • Jonathan Warburton
  • Low in saturated fat
  • High in calcium
  • Gluten, wheat and milk free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High calcium
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Pea Protein, Egg White Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Stabiliser: E464, Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Rice Flour, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see pack.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Ltd.,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.30pm.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • warburtonsglutenfree.com

Net Contents

4 x White Sandwich Thins

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average thin (50g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1037kJ519kJ8400kJ
-247kcal124kcal2000kcal%NRV*
Fat6.3g3.2g70g
of which saturates0.6g0.3g20g
mon-unsaturates3.7g1.9g
polyunsaturates1.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate38.7g19.4g260g
of which sugars7.5g3.8g90g
Fibre5.7g2.9g
Protein6.0g3.0g50g
Salt0.75g0.38g6g
Calcium640mg (80)275mg800mg (NRV*)
*Nutrient Reference Value---

