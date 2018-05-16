Warburtons White Thins Gluten Free 4 Pack 200G

- Energy519kJ 124kcal6%
- Fat3.2g5%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars3.8g4%
- Salt0.38g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1037kJ
Product Description
- 4 Sliced Gluten Free Thin White Rolls
- Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Instagram and Youtube
- As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy our products, so if you follow a gluten free diet you can enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free.
- Jonathan Warburton
- Low in saturated fat
- High in calcium
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Halal - HFA approved
- Pack size: 200g
- High calcium
- Low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Pea Protein, Egg White Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Stabiliser: E464, Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Rice Flour, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see pack.
Name and address
- Warburtons Ltd.,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.30pm.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Warburtons Ltd.,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
- warburtonsglutenfree.com
Net Contents
4 x White Sandwich Thins
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average thin (50g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1037kJ
|519kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|247kcal
|124kcal
|2000kcal
|%NRV*
|Fat
|6.3g
|3.2g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|0.3g
|20g
|mon-unsaturates
|3.7g
|1.9g
|polyunsaturates
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|38.7g
|19.4g
|260g
|of which sugars
|7.5g
|3.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|2.9g
|Protein
|6.0g
|3.0g
|50g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.38g
|6g
|Calcium
|640mg (80)
|275mg
|800mg (NRV*)
|*Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019