Warburtons Artisan Tiger Gluten Free 400G

The best gluten free bread out there !
Like crumbly cotton wool
I'm not sure if i had a bad batch, but this was the worst bread I've ever tasted, and I've made my own! The tiger element tastes nothing like traditional tiger bread, and the rest is dry and tasteless like eating cotton wool that sticks to your teeth. The only acceptable way I've found to eat it is toasted, heavily buttered and with scrambled egg on.
Makes the very best GF toast
Soft fluffy bread - but I have only had it toasted. It really makes the best gluten free toast. I will let you know when I have a sandwich next time. Would be good if they could put on the loaf if it is low FODMAP
Nailed It!
Warburtons have nailed it with this gluten free Artisan Tiger loaf recipe in my opinion. At this price I don't let any go to waste - the two ends are cut off, toasted and eaten immediately, the remaining loaf is then thickly sliced and frozen straight away. I prefer to then toast this straight from the freezer, but this bread freezes really well and if you want soft sandwich bread just take some out of the freezer shortly before you need it or microwave two slices for about 40s @ 800w (between two sheets of kitchen roll). Expensive, yes. Worth it, yes. Thank you so much Warburtons, and Tesco for continuing to stock it!
Buy this!!!
This tastes as good as the real thing. Not the normal cardboard gluten free bread you can get. I would highly recommend this loaf
Lovely bread1
This is lovely bread - tastes almost like wheat bread ie your friends and family won't notice the difference! Soft, a bit chewy, tastes good - nice as a sandwich, makes good toast, and I think it'll be good for cheese-on-toast! For some reason not all shops stock this - can't understand why, it is nicer than the white farmhouse sliced. It's not too salty either - and also, unlike most other Gluten Free breads - which have a lot [too much in my opinion ] added fibre, this is a reasonable level, and so would suit people with sensitive stomachs. I'm glad Tesco still stock this and so I will be buying it as long as Warburtons make it!
this is really good, it tastes like proper bread,
this is really good, it tastes like proper bread, love it- love it- love it