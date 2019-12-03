By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Artisan Tiger Gluten Free 400G

4.5(7)Write a review
Warburtons Artisan Tiger Gluten Free 400G
£ 3.40
£0.85/100g

Product Description

  • Unsliced Gluten Free White Bread with a Rice Flour Topping
  • As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy our products, so if you follow a gluten free diet you can enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free.
  • Jonathan Warburton
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour Topping (Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Flavouring), Pea Protein, Egg White Powder, Stabiliser: E464, Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Rice Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or resealable label.

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Warburtons Ltd.,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

  • Customer Care
  • Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday 9.00am to 5.30pm.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Warburtons Ltd.,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • warburtonsglutenfree.com

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of product
Energy 1012kJ
-241kcal
Fat 5.3g
of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 38.5g
of which sugars 2.6g
Fibre 5.5g
Protein 7.1g
Salt 0.84g

Safety information

SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

The best gluten free bread out there !

5 stars

The best gluten free bread out there !

Like crumbly cotton wool

1 stars

I'm not sure if i had a bad batch, but this was the worst bread I've ever tasted, and I've made my own! The tiger element tastes nothing like traditional tiger bread, and the rest is dry and tasteless like eating cotton wool that sticks to your teeth. The only acceptable way I've found to eat it is toasted, heavily buttered and with scrambled egg on.

Makes the very best GF toast

4 stars

Soft fluffy bread - but I have only had it toasted. It really makes the best gluten free toast. I will let you know when I have a sandwich next time. Would be good if they could put on the loaf if it is low FODMAP

Nailed It!

5 stars

Warburtons have nailed it with this gluten free Artisan Tiger loaf recipe in my opinion. At this price I don't let any go to waste - the two ends are cut off, toasted and eaten immediately, the remaining loaf is then thickly sliced and frozen straight away. I prefer to then toast this straight from the freezer, but this bread freezes really well and if you want soft sandwich bread just take some out of the freezer shortly before you need it or microwave two slices for about 40s @ 800w (between two sheets of kitchen roll). Expensive, yes. Worth it, yes. Thank you so much Warburtons, and Tesco for continuing to stock it!

Buy this!!!

5 stars

This tastes as good as the real thing. Not the normal cardboard gluten free bread you can get. I would highly recommend this loaf

Lovely bread1

5 stars

This is lovely bread - tastes almost like wheat bread ie your friends and family won't notice the difference! Soft, a bit chewy, tastes good - nice as a sandwich, makes good toast, and I think it'll be good for cheese-on-toast! For some reason not all shops stock this - can't understand why, it is nicer than the white farmhouse sliced. It's not too salty either - and also, unlike most other Gluten Free breads - which have a lot [too much in my opinion ] added fibre, this is a reasonable level, and so would suit people with sensitive stomachs. I'm glad Tesco still stock this and so I will be buying it as long as Warburtons make it!

this is really good, it tastes like proper bread,

5 stars

this is really good, it tastes like proper bread, love it- love it- love it

