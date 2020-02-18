By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easter Cookies 5 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Easter Cookies 5 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
One cookie
  • Energy785kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars15.2g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1868kJ / 445kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Easter Cookies
  • With chocolate chunks. Made with sugar coated milk chocolate pieces for crunch.
  • Widely Recycled
  • Made with sugar coated milk chocolate pieces for crunch

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Milk Chocolate Coloured Beans (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rice Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Grape, Radish, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Safflower, Spirulina), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Malted Barley], Water, Milk Chocolate Chunks (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Molasses, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

5 x Cookies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (42g)
Energy1868kJ / 445kcal785kJ / 187kcal
Fat16.9g7.1g
Saturates7.4g3.1g
Carbohydrate67.5g28.4g
Sugars36.1g15.2g
Fibre1.2g0.5g
Protein5.0g2.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

