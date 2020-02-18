Tesco Easter Cookies 5 Pack

- Energy785kJ 187kcal9%
- Fat7.1g10%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars15.2g17%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1868kJ / 445kcal
Product Description
- 5 Easter Cookies
- With chocolate chunks. Made with sugar coated milk chocolate pieces for crunch.
- Widely Recycled
- Made with sugar coated milk chocolate pieces for crunch
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Milk Chocolate Coloured Beans (10%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rice Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax), Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Grape, Radish, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Safflower, Spirulina), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Malted Barley], Water, Milk Chocolate Chunks (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Coconut Oil, Molasses, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Cheshunt,
- EN8 9SL,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
5 x Cookies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (42g)
|Energy
|1868kJ / 445kcal
|785kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|7.1g
|Saturates
|7.4g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|67.5g
|28.4g
|Sugars
|36.1g
|15.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|5.0g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
