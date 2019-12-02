By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Sweet Potato Pakora Wrap

Wicked Kitchen Sweet Potato Pakora Wrap
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Each pack
  • Energy2291kJ 547kcal
    27%
  • Fat24.3g
    35%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 848kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet potato with spices, spinach, red pepper, chilli and garlic sriracha sauce in a spinach tortilla.
  • Spinach tortilla topped with a chilli and garlic sciracha mayonnaise, sweet potato pakoras, lettuce, spinach, fire roasted red peppers, carrot and red onion. Suitable for vegans
  • Pakora, fire roasted red peppers, crispy carrot and creamy Sriracha vegan mayonnaise

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour, Sweet Potato Pakora (18%), Water, Lettuce, Spinach, Carrot, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Red Onion, Chilli, Palm Oil, Sugar, Mint, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Garlic Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Xanthan Gum), Chilli Powder, Rice Starch, Pea Protein, Black Pepper.

Sweet Potato Pakora contains: Sweet Potato, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Gram Flour, Wheat Flour, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Chilli Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Green Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Rice Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Turmeric Powder.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy848kJ / 203kcal2291kJ / 547kcal
Fat9.0g24.3g
Saturates1.4g3.8g
Carbohydrate24.7g66.7g
Sugars3.9g10.5g
Fibre2.8g7.6g
Protein4.3g11.6g
Salt0.6g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Very tasty, good enough to make me want to leave a review! Creamy, spicy, delicious

One of the best packet sandwiches on the market!

5 stars

Great flavour and texture - one of the best packet sandwiches on the market. Unfortunately I can't afford to have it often, really wish it was on the meal deal as I would have it virtually everyday if so!

Lovely

5 stars

I have been a vegan since 1992 and suddenly I am spoilt for choice with vegan options. This was very tasty.

Healthy feelings & happy feelings

5 stars

Unfortunately this is not included in the meal deal, but every once in a while I'll go and get this flavour instead of the falafel and hommus wrap which IS part of the meal deal. Pretty delicious, and you feel like you've eaten something healthy at the end.

Amazing

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. All the flavours are right, plenty of crunchy veg and amazing seasoning

Love it! Would eat it every day for lunch if I cou

5 stars

Love it! Would eat it every day for lunch if I could. A little bit of a spicy kick and a lovely mix of flavours

Absolutely bl**dy marvellous

5 stars

Tastiest thing I've eaten all week, absolutely knock out. If it wasn't for the home made pizza I knocked up at the weekend, this would probably be the best thing I've eaten in over a month. I will try all Wicked Kitchen stuff now. Wow! I'm not a vegetarian, but if it meant every meal tasted this good, I would convert right now. Respect to Derek and Chad (the chefs) - you rule. Anybody else reading this, if you like flavour and a bit of spice, then you have to try the sweet potato pakora wrap, its a joy.

Really tasty vegan sandwich option

5 stars

Refreshing change to be able to buy a vegan sandwich off the shelf and mighty tasty it was too. Will definitely buy again!

