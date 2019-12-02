Wicked Kitchen Sweet Potato Pakora Wrap

Delicious
Very tasty, good enough to make me want to leave a review! Creamy, spicy, delicious
Great flavour and texture - one of the best packet sandwiches on the market. Unfortunately I can't afford to have it often, really wish it was on the meal deal as I would have it virtually everyday if so!
Lovely
I have been a vegan since 1992 and suddenly I am spoilt for choice with vegan options. This was very tasty.
Healthy feelings & happy feelings
Unfortunately this is not included in the meal deal, but every once in a while I'll go and get this flavour instead of the falafel and hommus wrap which IS part of the meal deal. Pretty delicious, and you feel like you've eaten something healthy at the end.
Amazing
Absolutely delicious. All the flavours are right, plenty of crunchy veg and amazing seasoning
Love it! Would eat it every day for lunch if I could. A little bit of a spicy kick and a lovely mix of flavours
Absolutely bl**dy marvellous
Tastiest thing I've eaten all week, absolutely knock out. If it wasn't for the home made pizza I knocked up at the weekend, this would probably be the best thing I've eaten in over a month. I will try all Wicked Kitchen stuff now. Wow! I'm not a vegetarian, but if it meant every meal tasted this good, I would convert right now. Respect to Derek and Chad (the chefs) - you rule. Anybody else reading this, if you like flavour and a bit of spice, then you have to try the sweet potato pakora wrap, its a joy.
Really tasty vegan sandwich option
Refreshing change to be able to buy a vegan sandwich off the shelf and mighty tasty it was too. Will definitely buy again!