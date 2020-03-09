Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg 212G
- Make easter taste better with Ferrero Rocher
- Green Dot
- The golden experience
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 212G
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Name and address
- (UK) Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- (UK) Ferrero UK Ltd,
- 889 Greenford Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 0HE,
- UK.
- (ROI) Ferrero,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
- For more information visit us at www.ferrerorocher.com or contact us on 00 44 330 0538943
- Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FerreroRocher
212.5g ℮
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2506 kJ/ 603 kcal Fat 42.7g Of which Saturates 14.1g Carbohydrates 44.4g Of which Sugars 39.9g Protein 8.2g Salt 0.153g
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 42% min., Milk Solids 14% min.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 2598 kJ/ 625 kcal Fat 46.4g Of which Saturates 22.3g Carbohydrates 42.8g Of which Sugars 41.8g Protein 7.4g Salt 0.127g
