Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg 212G

image 1 of Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg 212G

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

£ 8.00
£3.78/100g

Offer

  • Make easter taste better with Ferrero Rocher
  • Green Dot
  • The golden experience
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 212G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds
  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • For more information visit us at www.ferrerorocher.com or contact us on 00 44 330 0538943
  • Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FerreroRocher

Net Contents

212.5g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy2506 kJ/ 603 kcal
    Fat42.7g
    Of which Saturates14.1g
    Carbohydrates44.4g
    Of which Sugars39.9g
    Protein8.2g
    Salt0.153g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 42% min., Milk Solids 14% min.

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy2598 kJ/ 625 kcal
    Fat46.4g
    Of which Saturates22.3g
    Carbohydrates42.8g
    Of which Sugars41.8g
    Protein7.4g
    Salt0.127g

