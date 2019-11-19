Hidden Cellar Pimp Your Prosecco Set

Product Description
- Prosecco and Monin Gift Set
- Franco Amoroso Prosecco DOC
- Produced from Glera grapes grown in Veneto, North of Italy (known as the “Prosecco area”) this sparkling wine is pale yellow in colour, but has a soft and fruity floral bouquet.
- Franco Amoroso Prosecco DOC
- Warning Contains Sulphites
- Monin ® Hibiscus Syrup
- Contains hibiscus extract
- Prosecco Produced in Italy
- Monin ® Syrups Produced in France
Information
Alcohol Units
8.7
ABV
11.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight & odoursAfter opening use Monin ® syrups within 3 months
Preparation and Usage
- Add 5ml (1tsp) of syrup into a flute and top with chilled prosecco
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Gift Creation & Design Limited,
- Unit 12,
- Westby Close,
- Whitehills Business Park,
- Blackpool,
Lower age limit
18 Years
- Franco Amoroso Prosecco DOC 750ml e
- Monin® Peach Syrup 50ml
- Monin® Hibiscus Syrup 50ml
- Monin® Raspberry Syrup 50ml
- Monin® Passion Fruit Syrup 50ml
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Acidifying Agent: E334, Colouring Agent: E163, Total Fruit Juice: 11% Minimum
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml Energy 325 kcal Fat 0g of which saturates 0g Carbohydrates 80.7g of which sugars 80.7g Protein 0g Fibre 0g Salt 0.01g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Concentrated Raspberry and other Fruit Juice, Flavouring, Total Fruit Juice: 25% Minimum, Including 20% Raspberry Juice
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml Energy 346kcal Fat 0g of which saturates 0g Carbohydrates 85.2g of which sugars 85.2g Protein 0g Fibre 0g Salt 0.01g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Concentrated Peach and other Fruit Juice, Acidifying Agent: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Colouring Agents: E102, E129, Total Fruit Juice: 13% Minimum, Including 10% Peach Juice
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml Energy 342 kcal Fat 0g of which saturates 0g Carbohydrates 84.2g of which sugars 84.2g Protein 0g Fibre 0g Salt 0g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Concentrated Passion Fruit and other Fruit Juice, Colour: E161b, Flavouring, Emulsifiers: Acacia Gum, E445, Total Fruit Juice: 31% Minimum, Including 10% Passion Fruit Juice
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml Energy 329 kcal Fat 0.01g of which saturates 0g Carbohydrates 81.3g of which sugars 81.3g Protein 0.01g Fibre 0.01g Salt 0.03g
