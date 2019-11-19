By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hidden Cellar Pimp Your Prosecco Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hidden Cellar Pimp Your Prosecco Set
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Prosecco and Monin Gift Set
  • Franco Amoroso Prosecco DOC
  • Produced from Glera grapes grown in Veneto, North of Italy (known as the “Prosecco area”) this sparkling wine is pale yellow in colour, but has a soft and fruity floral bouquet.
  • Franco Amoroso Prosecco DOC
  • Warning Contains Sulphites
  • Monin ® Hibiscus Syrup
  • Contains hibiscus extract
  • Prosecco Produced in Italy
  • Monin ® Syrups Produced in France

Information

Alcohol Units

8.7

ABV

11.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight & odoursAfter opening use Monin ® syrups within 3 months

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 5ml (1tsp) of syrup into a flute and top with chilled prosecco

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Gift Creation & Design Limited,
  • Unit 12,
  • Westby Close,
  • Whitehills Business Park,
  • Blackpool,

Lower age limit

18 Years

    • Franco Amoroso Prosecco DOC 750ml e
    • Monin® Peach Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Hibiscus Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Raspberry Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Passion Fruit Syrup 50ml

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Acidifying Agent: E334, Colouring Agent: E163, Total Fruit Juice: 11% Minimum

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight & odoursAfter opening use Monin ® syrups within 3 months

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100ml
    Energy 325 kcal
    Fat 0g
    of which saturates 0g
    Carbohydrates80.7g
    of which sugars 80.7g
    Protein 0g
    Fibre 0g
    Salt 0.01g
    • Franco Amoroso Prosecco DOC 750ml e
    • Monin® Peach Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Hibiscus Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Raspberry Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Passion Fruit Syrup 50ml

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Water, Concentrated Raspberry and other Fruit Juice, Flavouring, Total Fruit Juice: 25% Minimum, Including 20% Raspberry Juice

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight & odoursAfter opening use Monin ® syrups within 3 months

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100ml
    Energy 346kcal
    Fat 0g
    of which saturates 0g
    Carbohydrates85.2g
    of which sugars 85.2g
    Protein 0g
    Fibre 0g
    Salt 0.01g
    • Franco Amoroso Prosecco DOC 750ml e
    • Monin® Peach Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Hibiscus Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Raspberry Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Passion Fruit Syrup 50ml

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Water, Concentrated Peach and other Fruit Juice, Acidifying Agent: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Colouring Agents: E102, E129, Total Fruit Juice: 13% Minimum, Including 10% Peach Juice

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight & odoursAfter opening use Monin ® syrups within 3 months

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100ml
    Energy 342 kcal
    Fat 0g
    of which saturates 0g
    Carbohydrates84.2g
    of which sugars 84.2g
    Protein 0g
    Fibre 0g
    Salt 0g
    • Franco Amoroso Prosecco DOC 750ml e
    • Monin® Peach Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Hibiscus Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Raspberry Syrup 50ml
    • Monin® Passion Fruit Syrup 50ml

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Water, Concentrated Passion Fruit and other Fruit Juice, Colour: E161b, Flavouring, Emulsifiers: Acacia Gum, E445, Total Fruit Juice: 31% Minimum, Including 10% Passion Fruit Juice

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight & odoursAfter opening use Monin ® syrups within 3 months

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100ml
    Energy 329 kcal
    Fat 0.01g
    of which saturates 0g
    Carbohydrates81.3g
    of which sugars 81.3g
    Protein 0.01g
    Fibre 0.01g
    Salt 0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Chambord & Prosecco Gift Pack

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Offer

I Heart Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here