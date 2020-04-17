Hearty Food Co. Mini Pizzas Cheese & Tomato 4 Pack 356G

yummy
very yummy mini pizza.
Really nice base and tasty topping. Bought for my toddler, but I'll be putting a full size version in the shopping trolley for me on next shop!
Great for children
My daughter likes these. They are small but one pizza with a side and it's a good size children's meal. Ideal in the freezer for emergencies or need something quick in a hurry.
Yum!
My daughter loves these and so do I for the quality. Nice crisp base and even tho sometimes not massive amounts of cheese the taste is really nice doesn’t take a minute to add a bit extra anyway! For the price would recommend for small tummies!
A bit too small
Had previously bought the four pack and they were much bigger than these! Very disappointing.
Perfect little pizzas, quick and easy with a good amount of cheese.
Quick and great value
These are handy to have in the freezer and so cheap, such great value and a lovely taste