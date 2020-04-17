By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. Mini Pizzas Cheese & Tomato 4 Pack 356G

£ 1.70
£0.48/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1235kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • Mini pizza topped with tomato sauce, Cheddar cheese and Emmental medium fat hard cheese.
  • “At the HEARTY FOOD Co, we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Topped with a dollop of tasty tomato sauce, Emmental and Cheddar Cheese
  • Pack size: 356G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Tomato Purée, Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (14%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pea Starch, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Potato Starch, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and wheat. May contain celery. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C /Fan 200°C / Gas 7 10-12 mins Place pizza directly on the shelf, in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 1 min 40 secs / 900W 1 min 30 secs
Place one pizza onto a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

356g e (4x89g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini pizza (82g**)
Energy1235kJ / 294kcal1013kJ / 241kcal
Fat11.5g9.5g
Saturates4.8g3.9g
Carbohydrate35.1g28.8g
Sugars5.0g4.1g
Fibre3.0g2.5g
Protein11.1g9.1g
Salt1.1g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

yummy

5 stars

very yummy mini pizza.

Really nice base and tasty topping. Bought for my

5 stars

Really nice base and tasty topping. Bought for my toddler, but I'll be putting a full size version in the shopping trolley for me on next shop!

Great for children

5 stars

My daughter likes these. They are small but one pizza with a side and it's a good size children's meal. Ideal in the freezer for emergencies or need something quick in a hurry.

Yum!

5 stars

My daughter loves these and so do I for the quality. Nice crisp base and even tho sometimes not massive amounts of cheese the taste is really nice doesn’t take a minute to add a bit extra anyway! For the price would recommend for small tummies!

A bit too small

1 stars

Had previously bought the four pack and they were much bigger than these! Very disappointing.

Perfect little pizzas, quick and easy with a good

5 stars

Perfect little pizzas, quick and easy with a good amount of cheese.

Quick and great value

5 stars

These are handy to have in the freezer and so cheap, such great value and a lovely taste

