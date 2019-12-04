By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Yorkshire Puddings 6 Pack 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Yorkshire Puddings 6 Pack 180G
£ 1.50
£0.83/100g
Each pudding
  • Energy334kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1236kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • Yorkshire puddings.
  • Golden baked and perfectly risen for a light, crisp texture
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk, Egg White, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by "use by" date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove all packaging. From chilled: 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 3-4 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove all packaging. From frozen: 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 4-5 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1236kJ / 294kcal334kJ / 79kcal
Fat10.4g2.8g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate36.2g9.8g
Sugars2.1g0.6g
Fibre4.2g1.1g
Protein11.9g3.2g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

