Tesco Yorkshire Puddings 6 Pack 180G

- Energy334kJ 79kcal4%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1236kJ / 294kcal
Product Description
- Yorkshire puddings.
- Golden baked and perfectly risen for a light, crisp texture
- Golden baked and perfectly risen for a light, crisp texture
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk, Egg White, Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by "use by" date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove all packaging. From chilled: 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 3-4 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Remove all packaging. From frozen: 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 4-5 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1236kJ / 294kcal
|334kJ / 79kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|36.2g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.9g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019