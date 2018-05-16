Tesco Raw Squid Rings 150G

- Energy199kJ 47kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ / 63kcal
Product Description
- Raw squid (Todarodes pacificus) rings, defrosted.
- Carefully prepared, with a subtle flavour and tender texture. Our wild caught squid are responsibly sourced from the waters of the Pacific Ocean.
- Carefully prepared, with a subtle flavour and tender texture.
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Squid (Mollusc) (98%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Pan fry in a little oil over a high heat for 3-4 minutes. Turn the squid frequently whilst cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Caught in the Pacific Ocean, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may contain a natural membrane.Please take care when eating.
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (75g)
|Energy
|265kJ / 63kcal
|199kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|13.7g
|10.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may contain a natural membrane.Please take care when eating.
