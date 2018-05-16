By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Raw Squid Rings 150G

Tesco Raw Squid Rings 150G
£ 3.00
£2.00/100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 265kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Raw squid (Todarodes pacificus) rings, defrosted.
  • Carefully prepared, with a subtle flavour and tender texture. Our wild caught squid are responsibly sourced from the waters of the Pacific Ocean.
  • Carefully prepared, with a subtle flavour and tender texture.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Squid (Mollusc) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Pan fry in a little oil over a high heat for 3-4 minutes. Turn the squid frequently whilst cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Caught in the Pacific Ocean, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may contain a natural membrane.Please take care when eating.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (75g)
Energy265kJ / 63kcal199kJ / 47kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein13.7g10.3g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product may contain a natural membrane.Please take care when eating.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

