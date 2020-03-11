By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Veet Sensitive Precision Trimmer

Veet Sensitive Precision Trimmer
  • Sensitive Precision Beauty Styler Expert
  • For additional information, usage instructions and precautions please refer to the user manual inside and visit www.veet.com
  • Gently trim and precisely shape your delicate body parts, such as eyebrows, bikini and underarms.
  • Quick & Gentle: Its cutting blades don't touch the skin, so no fear of cuts nor irritations.
  • High Precision: an adjustable head and various accessories to achieve precise shaping and styling.
  • Wet & Dry: Suitable for dry use, in bath or under shower with anti-slip grip.
  • Ideal for quick touch-ups: take it with you wherever you go in its beauty pouch.
  • Discover spectacular gentleness for your delicate bodyparts!
  • Veet Sensitive Precision Expert is Veet's best trim technology specially tailored to gently trim and precisely shape your delicate body parts, such as face, bikini and underarms with no fear of cuts nor irritations.
  • Quick & gentle
  • Waterproof
  • No fear of cuts
  • Beauty pouch to take it with you everywhere
  • Adjustable eyebrow head

Produce of

Made in China

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • RB Healthcare UK,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • UK - 0333 2005 345
  • ROI - 01 630 5429

Stopped working after first use

1 stars

Stopped working after first use. Good product but cannot spend 30 pounds for single use

