Elegant Touch Nailpolish Remover Pads 100 Pack
Product Description
- Nail Polish Remover
- Make sit down soaking a thing of the past with Soak 'Em off, our pre-soaked nail polish remover sachets: simply tear, dip, wait and go - it's that easy!
- The beautiful part? Wait wherever you want! In front of the TV, at your desk, even on the bus! Soak 'Em Off sachets are spill-proof & drip-free - the ultimate portable beauty accessory. Do yourself a favour and use them to remove your false nails, as well as stubborn dark or glitter polishes, and gel manicures - result!
- Kiss goodbye to manic scrubbing & fiddly foil squares for good!
- Removes false nails in 15 minutes
- Perfectly portable, ideal for travel
- Sweet peach fragrance
Information
Ingredients
Acetone, Parfum, Linalool
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Use me for fast, fuss-free removal of:
- False nails
- Gel manicures
- Stubborn glitter nail polish
- Dark nail polish shades
- How to:
- 1. Buff away the shine from the surface of your false nail, gel polish or glitter polish. If your false nail has any gems, buff them too!
- 2. Carefully tear the sachet and pop your finger in so the nail is in full contact with the pre-soaked acetone pad.
- 3. Peel off the plastic tape to reveal sticky strip. Fold sachet sides over & stick securely around the nail. Your finger should now be encased snugly within the sachet.
- 4. Remove after 15 minutes and use a cuticle tool or wooden manicure stick to remove the softened residue. Repeat if necessary.
Warnings
- WARNING: Not for use by children. This product is intended for external use only and should not be ingested. Keep away from eyes. If material accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching.
Distributor address
- pdc brands beauty & wellness
- Stamford,
- CT 06905
- EU: Original Additions BP LTD.
- London UB4 0UJ,
- UK.
Return to
- EU: Original Additions BP LTD.
- London UB4 0UJ,
- UK.
- www.eleganttouch.com
Net Contents
100 x 0.5g Sachets
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER WARNING: Not for use by children. This product is intended for external use only and should not be ingested. Keep away from eyes. If material accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching.
