Gillette Fusion 5 Ultra Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

5(33)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Fusion 5 Ultra Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml
£ 2.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • Gillette Fusion5 Ultra Sensitive men's shaving gel features Ultra Comfort Complex, which cools to soothe and helps protect skin during the shave to leave it feeling clean and comfortable. This shave gel is suitable for sensitive skin and provides incredible skin comfort. Use with a Fusion5 razor for comfort before, during and after the shave.
  • Men's shaving gel for incredible skin comfort
  • Leaves skin feeling clean and comfortable
  • Gel formula is suitable for sensitive skin
  • Ultra Comfort Complex cools to soothe and helps protect skin during the shave
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Glyceryl Oleate, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Parfum, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-90M, Menthol, PEG-23M, Myristic Acid, Linalool, BHT, Limonene, Lauric Acid, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Silica, PVM/MA Copolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Methylparaben, Lecithin, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Propylparaben, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, CI 42053, CI 42090

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 5.1% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

33 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Having bought this gel I was pleased with the prod

5 stars

Having bought this gel I was pleased with the product but was very disappointed when after using the gel app four times it ceased to function. I now await a delivery , when I shall show the delivery driver the used can!

Excellent!

5 stars

Very good nice smooth shave can't be beaten love using it, my skin feels so soft after using it first class product

Excellent!

5 stars

A great shaving gel, keeps skin soft and cut free. Lovely smell and easy to apply.

Excellent!

5 stars

You don't need go much of the product. A little goes a long way. So it works out cheaper.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great stuff I really like it. Easy to spread & done quickly.

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves face feeling smooth smelling fresh and it’s so easy to use too

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality

Excellent!

5 stars

It can be a little on the expensive side when not on a deal but I really like the product. My husband uses it and so do I. Smells manly rubs into a thick foam. No complaints

Excellent!

5 stars

It is excellent product and a use it all the time also I don’t use any other one

Excellent!

5 stars

Good value and easy on the skin. I like this product a lot

1-10 of 33 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

