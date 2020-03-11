Gillette Fusion 5 Ultra Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

Having bought this gel I was pleased with the prod
Having bought this gel I was pleased with the product but was very disappointed when after using the gel app four times it ceased to function. I now await a delivery , when I shall show the delivery driver the used can!
Very good nice smooth shave can't be beaten love using it, my skin feels so soft after using it first class product
A great shaving gel, keeps skin soft and cut free. Lovely smell and easy to apply.
You don't need go much of the product. A little goes a long way. So it works out cheaper.
Great stuff I really like it. Easy to spread & done quickly.
Leaves face feeling smooth smelling fresh and it’s so easy to use too
Good quality
It can be a little on the expensive side when not on a deal but I really like the product. My husband uses it and so do I. Smells manly rubs into a thick foam. No complaints
It is excellent product and a use it all the time also I don’t use any other one
Good value and easy on the skin. I like this product a lot