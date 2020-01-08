Gillette Fusion 5 Ultra Moisturising Shaving Gel 200Ml

Runs out of gas before all product used
Excellent Shave Gel but as someone else said it runs out of propellant while the can still has lots of product left. This has happened twice to me, the current one has only been used a few times.
Excellent!
Very good nice smooth shave can't be beaten love using it, my skin feels so soft after using it first class product
A great shaving gel, keeps skin soft and cut free. Lovely smell and easy to apply.
You don't need go much of the product. A little goes a long way. So it works out cheaper.
Great stuff I really like it. Easy to spread & done quickly.
Leaves face feeling smooth smelling fresh and it’s so easy to use too
It can be a little on the expensive side when not on a deal but I really like the product. My husband uses it and so do I. Smells manly rubs into a thick foam. No complaints
Ok
Got this on a half price deal. My partner likes it although prefers gels. Found this did the job just the same as any other shaving foam
It is excellent product and a use it all the time also I don’t use any other one
Good value and easy on the skin. I like this product a lot