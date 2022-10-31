We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gillette Fusion5 Ultra Sensitive Shave Foam 250Ml

Gillette Fusion Shave Foam for Sensitive Skin with Almond Oil helps you get close and smooth shaves to achieve your best look. Its formula cleanses, protects, hydrates, soothes, and refreshes. That's the 5x action for premium in-shave and post-shave performance. The Fusion Shave Foam for Sensitive Skin is specifically-made to get a close and smooth shave with advanced lubrication & glide technology. Its high-performing formula helps protect your skin, so you can focus on achieving your best look without worrying about cuts or razor burns. Make the Fusion Shave Foam a part of your grooming ritual — and show the world your best face.
5X ACTION WITH GILLETTE'S HIGHEST LEVEL OF PROTECTION: The Gillette Fusion line cleanses, hydrates, protects, refreshes, and soothes your skin during your shaveHIGH PERFORMING FORMULA: The Fusion Foam has premium in-shave and post-shave performance so you can show the world your best faceGILLETTE'S MOST ADVANCED GLIDE TECHNOLOGY: Enjoy Gillette's most advanced lubrication and glide technology for a smooth & refreshing shaveDERMATOLOGICALLY TESTED: The Fusion line is tested to help protect sensitive skin against shaving irritationBEST PERFORMANCE: Combine the Fusion Shave Foam with a Gillette Fusion Razor for a close and smooth shave
Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Isobutane, Laureth-23, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Parfum, Propane, Dimethicone, Menthol, Linalool, Limonene, Sodium Hydroxide, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil

United Kingdom

250ml ℮

