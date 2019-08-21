By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Shower Mousse Coconut Oil 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Shower Mousse Coconut Oil 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Introducing Dove’s shower and shave mousse range with essential oils. Choose to transform your shower experience with our new Dove Coconut Oil Shower and Shave Mousse. The pampering, expanding coconut oil mousse wraps your body in a creamy lather infused with natural oil leaving you feeling clean and fresh should you chose to shave during your indulgent shower experience. Our nourishing mousse prevents dryness by instantly restoring skin’s natural moisture barrier, leaving your delicate skin nourished and soft, with a radiant glow. When using our Dove Shower and Shave Mousse, shake well before each use. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. If you get some shower mousse in your eyes, simply rinse thoroughly with clean water. At Dove, we believe beauty should be a source of confidence, and not anxiety. That’s why we are here to help women everywhere develop a positive relationship with the way they look, helping them raise their self-esteem and realise their full potential. Whatever you’re looking for, Dove products provide you with the care you need, tips and advice ranging from hair care, to skin care, to underarm care. Every Dove product is designed with superior care, to make you feel beautiful.
  • Dove Coconut Oil Shower & Shave Mousse infused with essential oils offers 24hr softness and an indulgent and nourishing shower like never before
  • Dove's coconut scented shower mousse gently cleanses and cares for your sensitive skin, giving it a long-lasting clean and soft feel
  • This nourishing shower mousse provides instant nourishment to your delicate skin offering 24hr softness
  • Our shower mousse is infused with natural oils and a creamy coconut scent to leave you smelling irresistibly fresh
  • The sulfate-free formulation of Dove mousse contains 100% gentle cleansers, preventing dryness by instantly restoring skin's natural moisture barrier
  • The creamy lather of this Dove body wash is also suitable for shaving, should you chose to shave during your indulgent shower experience
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Storage

Produce of

Portugal

Warnings

  • Important: thoroughly remove product residues to avoid slipping. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Gorgeously soft skin

Fantastic! Leaves my sensitive skin, silky soft and moisturised. Smelly lovely too...not too coconutty! 😁

