Radox Feel Detoxed Bath Soak 500Ml

- Every now and then life's stresses can take their toll. You might be down but you’re not out. Enjoy our reviving shower gel with an infusion of fresh Acai berry and Clay to make you feel more like your real self again. For best results, pour under running water and relax. Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs rinse well with warm water. if rash or irritation occurs, discontinue use.
- At Radox, we have been taking inspiration from nature’s incredible fragrances since 1908 to create refreshing shower gel, hand wash and bath products. We then capture their transformative effects with one goal in mind: to help people get in the mood they want to be in. Smell is not only one of the most important senses, but one of the most overlooked. Fragrance has the power to lift you when you’re down, to awaken you when you rise, to make us sleep, love, create, dream. It has the power to genuinely transform how you feel. In fact, there's hardly a mood in society that cannot be moved by fragrance. And there’s barely a person on earth who can’t be affected by the right scent. Bath products with nature inspired fragrance to transform your mood.
- Radox, 100% nature inspired fragrances to transform your mood.
- An invigorating bath soak with clay and acai berry scent inspired by nature
- A relaxing bath also available in a bodywash and showergel
- This bath soak rinses off easily leaving your skin feeling fresh and clean
- A bubble bath suitable for daily use, pour under running water and relax
- pH neutral, dermatologically tested shower gel and suitable for all skin types
- This reviving bath gel and bath soak that leaves your skin delightfully fragrant
- Pack size: 500ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Lavandula Angustifolia Flower Extract, Nymphaea Alba Root Extract, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Glucose, Citric Acid, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090
United Kingdom
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
- Avoid contact with eyes. If you get some bath soak in your eyes, just rinse well with clean water
500 ℮
Avoid contact with eyes. If you get some bath soak in your eyes, just rinse well with clean water
