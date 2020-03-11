By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eylure Lashes Volume 109

No ratings yetWrite a review
Eylure Lashes Volume 109
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

  • False eyelashes with adhesive, latex free

Information

Ingredients

Adhesive ingredients: Acrylates/ Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer, Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Warnings

  • Warning: In case of eye contact, wash out the eye thoroughly with plenty of clean water. If irritation or redness persists seek medical attention.

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: In case of eye contact, wash out the eye thoroughly with plenty of clean water. If irritation or redness persists seek medical attention.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

St Moriz Professional Mousse Medium 200Ml

£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Eylure Volume 083 Lashes

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Velvotan Self Tan Mitt

£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Eylure False Lashes Exaggerate 143

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here