Glen Keith Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

Write a review
Glen Keith Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl
£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Speyside
  • Glen Keith is a single malt scotch aged in the finest traditional oak casks for a distinctive, smooth and easy-drinking whisky. It has hints of fresh-picked orchard fruits, rich toffee notes and a satisfying, warm and long finish.
  • Sold in its signature gift box, making it the perfect whisky to celebrate a special occasion.
  • Serving suggestion: Enjoy served straight, on ice or mixed in a cocktail.
  • The Glen Keith Distillery perches on the Linn of Keith, a sparkling, free-flowing waterfall on the river Isla. It's an historic spot, once the stronghold of the Ogilvie's of Milton, a branch of one of the most prominent ancient clans of Scotland. Today, it is one of Speyside's best kept secrets.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Ripe fruit aromas of pears and apricots, thick vanilla custard and a subtle sweet citrus orange zest. Taste: Sweet flavours of honeycomb and soft vanilla toffee, perfectly balanced with poached pears and delicate notes of marzipan. Finish: Long and smooth with sweet notes of butterscotch.

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Served straight, on ice or mixed in a cocktail.

Name and address

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Very good

5 stars

I bought this bottle for my son's birthday he loved it, he's had some good ones in the past but this is his favourite to date

