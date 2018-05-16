Singleton Malt Master Whisky 70Cl - Sweet

Product Description
- Dufftown Malt Master Selection
- Aged in barrels hand-selected by Craig Wilson, Master of Malt, and finished in three distinct barrel types: refill, sherry and bourbon, The Singleton of Dufftown Malt Master Selection is a pleasurable, easy drinking, and accessible single malt with a smooth texture and predominantly sweet taste. Enjoy it neat to experience the notes of rich fruit and vanilla or with a drop of water to unlock layers of flavour. Or with tonic for a refreshing and enjoyable long drink.
- “First rate: accessible and easy to drink. It will certainly appeal to consumers who enjoy lighter styles of Speyside, but it has plenty of character” - Charles MacLean, Whisky Expert
- Hints of honey and vanilla coupled with fresh pear on a faint base of wood ash
- Its smooth flavour make it the perfect gift for new single malt whisky drinkers
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Diageo Great Britain,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
