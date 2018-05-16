By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Singleton Malt Master Whisky 70Cl - Sweet

image 1 of Singleton Malt Master Whisky 70Cl - Sweet
£ 33.00
£47.15/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Dufftown Malt Master Selection
  • Aged in barrels hand-selected by Craig Wilson, Master of Malt, and finished in three distinct barrel types: refill, sherry and bourbon, The Singleton of Dufftown Malt Master Selection is a pleasurable, easy drinking, and accessible single malt with a smooth texture and predominantly sweet taste. Enjoy it neat to experience the notes of rich fruit and vanilla or with a drop of water to unlock layers of flavour. Or with tonic for a refreshing and enjoyable long drink.
  • The Singleton of Dufftown Malt Master Selection is a pleasurable, easy drinking, and accessible single malt with a smooth texture and predominantly sweet taste
  • “First rate: accessible and easy to drink. It will certainly appeal to consumers who enjoy lighter styles of Speyside, but it has plenty of character” - Charles MacLean, Whisky Expert
  • Hints of honey and vanilla coupled with fresh pear on a faint base of wood ash
  • Enjoy it neat to experience the notes of fresh fruit and vanilla
  • Aged in barrels hand-selected by Craig Wilson, Master of Malt, and finished in three distinct barrel types: refill, sherry and bourbon
  • Its smooth flavour make it the perfect gift for new single malt whisky drinkers
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Hints of honey and vanilla coupled with fresh pear on a faint base of wood ash

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Diageo Great Britain,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  Diageo Great Britain,
  Lakeside Drive,
  Park Royal,
  London,
  NW10 7HQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

