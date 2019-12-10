By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jack Daniel's Rye Whiskey 70Cl
Product Description

  • Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey
  • Rye Grain
  • Hand selected,
  • Imparting a full
  • And spicy character
  • Mellowed
  • For smoothness
  • Drop by drop through
  • Sugar maple charcoal
  • Jack Daniel's Tennessee Rye is a premium Tennessee Whiskey.
  • The latest whiskey recipe from the Jack Daniel Distillery brings together the distinctive flavor of rye with Jack's time-honored method. While the recipe is new, we make sure each and every drop of whiskey is lightly charcoal mellowed, before maturing it in our handcrafted white oak barrels. It's this process that gives Tennessee Rye a finish that's unmistakably Jack, and with 70% rye grain, this new expression brings forward a spicy flavor that's just as smooth sippin'.
  • Alcohol by volume: 45%
  • Alcohol content: 32 units
  • 70cl bottle, 28 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve).
  • Energy per 100ml: 244kcal
  • Energy per 25ml: 61kcal
  • Every drop made in Lynchburg Tennessee
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Color: Light amber Nose: Gentle cinnamon, sweet stewed apple that develops into banana bread, light oak with lingering tobacco. Taste & FInish: Very dry start with vanilla and spice mid way through. Dry oaky finish with hints of light smoke and banana bread

Alcohol Units

32

ABV

45% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Made only in Lynchburg Tennessee U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Jack Rye On The Rocks:
  • Fill a rocks glass with cubed ice. Pour in 50ml of Jack Daniel's Rye.
  • Rye and Dry:
  • Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in 25ml Jack Daniel's Rye and top up with 200ml of dry ginger ale.
  • Remember the Maine:
  • Ingredients: 40ml Jack Daniel's Rye, 20ml Sweet Vermouth, 10ml Cherry Brandy, 5ml Absinthe
  • Method: Stir all ingredients and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with a cherry

Number of uses

28 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve)

Name and address

  • Distilled & bottled by:
  • Jack Daniel Distillery,
  • Lynchburg, Tenn.,
  • USA.
  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,

Return to

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.
  • jackdaniels.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

JD on steroids.

Like Jack Daniels but with a huge flavour, a bit more rounded. Well worth a try.

