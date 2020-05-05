Jura Journey Malt Whisky 35Cl - Sweet

Discover your Journey
I received this as a gift,and as far as i can remember its the 1st time i have drank this.I was very pleasantly surprised with it,at 1st by the nose,you can smell the smoky notes which it does state on the label,but not overpowering like bonfire smoke but subtle.You don't really taste the smokiness,but its a very easy drink nicely balanced not to sweet or fierce,you can tell you are drinking a quality single malt whisky.Be careful as its very moreish,it definitely.grew on me and in my opinion a splash of cold water would bring out the best of its flavour and also make it last a bit longer.If you haven't tried this Journey then what are you waiting for,otherwise you'll never know what you are about to discover.