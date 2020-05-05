By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jura Journey Malt Whisky 35Cl - Sweet

4(1)Write a review
Jura Journey Malt Whisky 35Cl - Sweet
£ 18.00
£51.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • A refined balance of rich fruit and gentle smoky notes from maturation in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels.
  • Pack size: 35CL

Information

Alcohol Units

14

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.
  • jurawhisky.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

35cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Discover your Journey

4 stars

I received this as a gift,and as far as i can remember its the 1st time i have drank this.I was very pleasantly surprised with it,at 1st by the nose,you can smell the smoky notes which it does state on the label,but not overpowering like bonfire smoke but subtle.You don't really taste the smokiness,but its a very easy drink nicely balanced not to sweet or fierce,you can tell you are drinking a quality single malt whisky.Be careful as its very moreish,it definitely.grew on me and in my opinion a splash of cold water would bring out the best of its flavour and also make it last a bit longer.If you haven't tried this Journey then what are you waiting for,otherwise you'll never know what you are about to discover.

Usually bought next

Monkey Shoulder 100% Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£ 27.50
£39.29/litre

The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Jura Origin Gift Pack

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Glenfairn Speyside Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

£ 17.50
£25.00/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here