By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jura 10 Year Old Malt Whisky 70Cl - Spicy

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Jura 10 Year Old Malt Whisky 70Cl - Spicy
£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • A rich and rounded balance of subtle smoky notes with a sweet sherry cask finish
  • A touch of peat brings a rich and rounded balance of subtle smoky notes with a sweet sherry cask finish. It is warm in colour with aromas of fruit, cracked pepper and dark chocolate and flavours of nectarines, ginger and freshly ground coffee.
  • Welcome to Jura
  • A few miles off the West Coast of Scotland you'll find our Island; isolated, sometimes wild yet always beautiful. Home to 200 Islanders, one road, one pub and one distillery. Since 1810, this unique island malt has been our greatest endeavour and our greatest reward, its creation on the heart of an unbreakable bond between our Island, our people and our whisky.
  • Jura 10 Year Old
  • A whisky only Jura could make, born of our island and still produced today in a bottle originally shaped to withstand the roughest of journeys from our home. Crafted in uncommonly tall stills, matured in the fresh sea air and American white oak bourbon barrels and finished in the finest aged Oloroso sherry butts.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A rich and rounded balance of subtle smoky notes with a sweet sherry cask finish

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland. Distilled, aged and bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.
  • jurawhisky.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A very nice, well balanced whisky from Jura!

5 stars

A very nice, well balanced whisky from Jura. The balance between sweetness and light smoke is stunning. A new favourite!

Usually bought next

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre

£ 18.00
£18.00/litre

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Glenmorangie The Original 70cl Single Malt Scotch Whisky

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Cardhu Gold Reserve Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here