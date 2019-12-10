Jura Journey Malt Whisky 70Cl - Sweet
Product Description
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Jura Journey
- It's the journey, not the destination that shapes us. The path from our foundation to the rebirth of our distillery in 1963 has shaped character of our community and the whisky we produce. This road has led us to our own unique style. Matured in a American white oak ex-bourbon barrels for a sweet finish.
- A refined balance of rich fruit and gentle smoky notes. Amber gold in colour with aromas of vanilla spice, citrus and a hint of sea spray, followed by cinnamon, pears, pecans and toffee fudge in the aftertaste.
- Welcome to Jura
- A few miles off the West Coast of Scotland you'll find our island: remote, sometimes wild, yet always beautiful. Home to 200 islanders, one road, one pub and one distillery. Since 1810 this unique island malt has been our greatest endeavour and our greatest reward. Its creation the heart of an unbreakable bond between our island, our people and our whisky.
- Pack size: 70cl
Tasting Notes
28
40% vol
Scotland
Spirits
Ambient
Product of Scotland. Distilled, aged and bottled in Scotland
Name and address
- The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
- Craighouse,
- Isle of Jura,
- PA60 7XT,
- Scotland.
- jurawhisky.com
18 Years
70cl ℮
