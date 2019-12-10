By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jura Journey Malt Whisky 70Cl - Sweet

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Jura Journey Malt Whisky 70Cl - Sweet
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Jura Journey
  • It's the journey, not the destination that shapes us. The path from our foundation to the rebirth of our distillery in 1963 has shaped character of our community and the whisky we produce. This road has led us to our own unique style. Matured in a American white oak ex-bourbon barrels for a sweet finish.
  • A refined balance of rich fruit and gentle smoky notes. Amber gold in colour with aromas of vanilla spice, citrus and a hint of sea spray, followed by cinnamon, pears, pecans and toffee fudge in the aftertaste.
  • Welcome to Jura
  • A few miles off the West Coast of Scotland you'll find our island: remote, sometimes wild, yet always beautiful. Home to 200 islanders, one road, one pub and one distillery. Since 1810 this unique island malt has been our greatest endeavour and our greatest reward. Its creation the heart of an unbreakable bond between our island, our people and our whisky.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • A refined balance of rich fruit and gentle smoky notes. Amber gold in colour with aromas of vanilla spice, citrus and a hint of sea spray, followed by cinnamon, pears, pecans and toffee fudge in the aftertaste

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland. Distilled, aged and bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
  • Craighouse,
  • Isle of Jura,
  • PA60 7XT,
  • Scotland.
  • jurawhisky.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

The Glenlivet Founders Reserve Malt Whisky 70Cl

£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Offer

Ardmore Legacy Whisky 70Cl

£ 18.00
£25.72/litre

Offer

Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here