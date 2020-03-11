By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eylure Lashes Texture 117

4.5(42)Write a review
Eylure Lashes Texture 117
£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

  • False eyelashes with adhesive, latex free

Information

Ingredients

Adhesive ingredients: Acrylates/ Ethylhexyl Acrylate Copolymer, Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Warnings

  • Warning: In case of eye contact, wash out the eye thoroughly with plenty of clean water. If irritation or redness persists seek medical attention.

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: In case of eye contact, wash out the eye thoroughly with plenty of clean water. If irritation or redness persists seek medical attention.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

42 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

amazing!!!

5 stars

ever since I tried these lashes I haven't stopped wearing them on nights out! the best you will find for this price. they are longer than what is shown on the website so don't be put off!!!

Lovely lashes

4 stars

I loved wearing these lashes. They are perfect for any occasion and really made me feel confident and at my best. I will be buying these again and again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Another winner from Eylure

5 stars

So easy to apply like all Eylure lashes. I've tried other lashes but I keep going back to Eylure, I know I can trust them! I'm so glad they've brought out some new styles and 117 is one of my favourites. I prefer a thinner but textured lash and these are perfect. Had loads of compliments. If you look after them they can be reused over and over again, I usually keep mine for months before buying new ones but I do cycle between styles occasionally. Note: I prefer to use my own glue by another brand (it's black in colour and had a brush tip). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So Fluttery!

5 stars

I only really wear eyelashes on a night out and usually I'm horrific when it comes to applying them but these are so easy. Not only are they beautiful and fluttery, but they are just so easy to apply - no fuss! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice lashes, but a bit heavy for me

3 stars

These lashes were lovely but sadly they were a bit too dense for me. I prefer thinner lashes which are more evenly spaced and a bit longer so these seemed to close my eyes in a little, but this is purely a matter of personal preference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My fave!

5 stars

These have always been my 'go to' eyelashes. My ultimate faves. They give me volume with a natural full look. I can wear these during the day and for nights out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great lashes for everyday wear

5 stars

These are fab, could be used for an everyday look. Simple application as always and wear well throughout day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful and natural looking

5 stars

These lashes are stunning, they really make your eyes pop and are incredibly easy to apply. Will definitely be stocking up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fancy!

5 stars

Tried this on for the first time for an event, received so many compliments on my lashes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely wispy lashes

5 stars

These are very romantic and I love how fluttery these make your lashes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Eylure Volume 101 Lashes

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Eylure False Lashes Exaggerate 143

£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Offer

Eylure Lengthening 116 Lashes

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Eylure Volume 100 Lashes

£ 4.50
£4.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here