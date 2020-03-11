Eylure Lashes Texture 117

amazing!!!
ever since I tried these lashes I haven't stopped wearing them on nights out! the best you will find for this price. they are longer than what is shown on the website so don't be put off!!!
Lovely lashes
I loved wearing these lashes. They are perfect for any occasion and really made me feel confident and at my best. I will be buying these again and again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Another winner from Eylure
So easy to apply like all Eylure lashes. I've tried other lashes but I keep going back to Eylure, I know I can trust them! I'm so glad they've brought out some new styles and 117 is one of my favourites. I prefer a thinner but textured lash and these are perfect. Had loads of compliments. If you look after them they can be reused over and over again, I usually keep mine for months before buying new ones but I do cycle between styles occasionally. Note: I prefer to use my own glue by another brand (it's black in colour and had a brush tip). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So Fluttery!
I only really wear eyelashes on a night out and usually I'm horrific when it comes to applying them but these are so easy. Not only are they beautiful and fluttery, but they are just so easy to apply - no fuss! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice lashes, but a bit heavy for me
These lashes were lovely but sadly they were a bit too dense for me. I prefer thinner lashes which are more evenly spaced and a bit longer so these seemed to close my eyes in a little, but this is purely a matter of personal preference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My fave!
These have always been my 'go to' eyelashes. My ultimate faves. They give me volume with a natural full look. I can wear these during the day and for nights out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great lashes for everyday wear
These are fab, could be used for an everyday look. Simple application as always and wear well throughout day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful and natural looking
These lashes are stunning, they really make your eyes pop and are incredibly easy to apply. Will definitely be stocking up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fancy!
Tried this on for the first time for an event, received so many compliments on my lashes! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely wispy lashes
These are very romantic and I love how fluttery these make your lashes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]