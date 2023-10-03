Deep Relief Anti-Inflammatory 100G

A clear, non-greasy gel with a light menthol fragrance.

Ibuprofen & Levomenthol Uses: Deep Relief Anti-inflammatory Gel is effective for the relief of back pain, rheumatic pain, muscular aches, pains and swellings such as strains, sprains and minor sports injuries. Triple Action: Powerful, targeted pain relief Penetrating Pain Relief The gel penetrates the skin to reduce inflammation at the point of pain Anti-inflammatory Ibuprofen reduces pain & inflammation Fast Cooling Levomenthol provides cooling, soothing pain relief Recommended for the effective relief from back pain, rheumatic pain, muscular aches, pains and swellings such as strains, sprains and sport injuries.

For back, rheumatic & muscular pain

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Active ingredients: Ibuprofen 5% w/w, Levomenthol 3% w/w, Also contains: Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Diisopropanolamine, Ethanol, Purified Water

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage