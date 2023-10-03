We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Deep Relief Anti-Inflammatory 100G

Deep Relief Anti-Inflammatory 100G

5(5)
£8.00

£8.00/100g

A clear, non-greasy gel with a light menthol fragrance.
Ibuprofen & LevomentholUses: Deep Relief Anti-inflammatory Gel is effective for the relief of back pain, rheumatic pain, muscular aches, pains and swellings such as strains, sprains and minor sports injuries.Triple Action: Powerful, targeted pain reliefPenetrating Pain ReliefThe gel penetrates the skin to reduce inflammation at the point of painAnti-inflammatoryIbuprofen reduces pain & inflammationFast CoolingLevomenthol provides cooling, soothing pain reliefRecommended for the effective relief from back pain, rheumatic pain, muscular aches, pains and swellings such as strains, sprains and sport injuries.
For back, rheumatic & muscular pain
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Active ingredients: Ibuprofen 5% w/w, Levomenthol 3% w/w, Also contains: Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Diisopropanolamine, Ethanol, Purified Water

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: For adults, the elderly and children over 12 years. Please follow the instructions on the enclosed leaflet. Use this medicine only on your skin. Apply 1-4cm of gel as a thin layer up to 3 times per day. Do not use more often than every 4 hours.

