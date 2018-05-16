Treacle Moon Lovely Collection Gift Set

Product Description
- The Raspberry Kiss Shower & Bath Gel
- I think this must be love... she smiled at her secret, put the letter in an envelop and enclosed a daisy chain from the meadow where she sat.
- My Coconut Island Body Butter
- I'm going to a faraway place she said... just for a while... her toes wriggled in the warm sand and a silly seagull laughed and danced in the sweet wind.
- Marshmallow Hearts Bath Bomb
- Deep in the night when all dreams come true there is a candy store laden with gloriously coloured jars, each filled with memories so beautiful you want them to stay forever.
- The Honeycomb Secret Lip Balm
- The girl loved bees... precious and clever in their fabulous velvet coats, yellow boots and tiny feet dusted with the souls of millions of flowers.
- Vegetarian friendly
Information
Ingredients
The Raspberry Kiss Shower & Bath Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylamide Copolymer, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Linalool, CI 16035, CI 17200, My Coconut Island Body Butter: Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Isopropyl Myristate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Laureth-30, Triethanolamine, Methylparaben, Carbomer, C13-16 Isoparaffin, Propylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Benzophenone-4, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Coumarin, CI 19140, CI 16035, Marshmallow Hearts Bath Bomb: Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Zea Mays Starch, PEG-90, Maltodextrin, Alcohol, PEG-8, Parfum, CI 16035, CI 17200, The Honeycomb Secret Lip Balm: Polybutene, Octyldodecanol, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Cera Alba, Cera Microcristallina, Titanium Dioxide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Benzyl Benzoate, CI 19140
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- The Raspberry Kiss Shower & Bath Gel
- How to Use
- Massage directly onto damp skin whilst showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minute soak
- My Coconut Island Body Butter
- How to Use
- Gently rub butter into cleansed skin paying special attention to those extra dry bits
- Marshmallow Hearts Bath Bomb
- How to Use
- Drop into the bath filled with warm water. Soak and enjoy.
- The Honeycomb Secret Lip Balm
- How to Use
- Apply liberally to lips as required... and smile.
Warnings
- SECURITY PROTECTED
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IN CASE OF CONTACT, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER. DO NOT APPLY TO BROKEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. DISCONTINUE USE IF IRRITATION OCCURS.
Safety information
