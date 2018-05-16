By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Treacle Moon Coconut Island Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Treacle Moon Coconut Island Gift Set
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • My Coconut Island Shower & Bath Gel
  • I'm going to a faraway place she said... just for a while... her toes wriggled in the warm sand and a silly seagull laughed and danced in the sweet wind.
  • The Honeycomb Secret Lip Balm
  • The girl loved bees... precious and clever in their fabulous velvet coats, yellow boots and tiny feet dusted with the souls of millions of flowers.
  • Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
  • Vegetarian friendly

Information

Ingredients

My Coconut Island Shower & Bath Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylamide Copolymer, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Coumarin, CI 19140, CI 16035, The Honeycomb Secret Lip Balm: Polybutene, Octyldodecanol, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Cera Alba, Cera Microcristallina, Titanium Dioxide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Benzyl Benzoate, CI 19140

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • My Coconut Island Shower & Bath Gel
  • How to Use
  • Massage directly onto damp skin whist showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minutes soak.
  • The Honeycomb Secret Lip Balm
  • How to Use
  • Apply liberally to lips are required... and smile.

Warnings

  • SECURITY PROTECTED
  • CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IN CASE OF CONTACT, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER. DO NOT APPLY TO BROKEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. DISCONTINUE USE IF IRRITATION OCCURS.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Elsam International Ltd,
  • London,
  • N3 1LQ.

Return to

  • Elsam International Ltd,
  • London,
  • N3 1LQ.

Safety information

View more safety information

SECURITY PROTECTED CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IN CASE OF CONTACT, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER. DO NOT APPLY TO BROKEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. DISCONTINUE USE IF IRRITATION OCCURS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Treaclemoon Marshmallow Hearts Hand Cream 75Ml

£ 2.50
£3.34/100ml

B/Hfuzzy Duck Cotswold Collection Sock Set

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Baylis & Harding The Fuzzy Duck Luxury Hand Cream Set 3 X50ml

£ 8.00
£NaN/100g

New

Baylis & Harding Fuzzy Duck Cotswold Collection Soap Set 3X100g

£ 6.00
£2.00/100g

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here