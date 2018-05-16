Treacle Moon Coconut Island Gift Set

Product Description
- My Coconut Island Shower & Bath Gel
- I'm going to a faraway place she said... just for a while... her toes wriggled in the warm sand and a silly seagull laughed and danced in the sweet wind.
- The Honeycomb Secret Lip Balm
- The girl loved bees... precious and clever in their fabulous velvet coats, yellow boots and tiny feet dusted with the souls of millions of flowers.
- Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
- Vegetarian friendly
Information
Ingredients
My Coconut Island Shower & Bath Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide DEA, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Styrene/Acrylamide Copolymer, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Coumarin, CI 19140, CI 16035, The Honeycomb Secret Lip Balm: Polybutene, Octyldodecanol, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Cera Alba, Cera Microcristallina, Titanium Dioxide, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Benzyl Benzoate, CI 19140
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- My Coconut Island Shower & Bath Gel
- How to Use
- Massage directly onto damp skin whist showering and rinse or pour under running water and have a happy 10 minutes soak.
- The Honeycomb Secret Lip Balm
- How to Use
- Apply liberally to lips are required... and smile.
Warnings
- SECURITY PROTECTED
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IN CASE OF CONTACT, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER. DO NOT APPLY TO BROKEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. DISCONTINUE USE IF IRRITATION OCCURS.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Elsam International Ltd,
- London,
- N3 1LQ.
Return to
Safety information
