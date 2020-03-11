Treacle Moon Bath Bomb
Product Description
- Marshmallow Hearts Bath Fizzer
- Deep in the night when all dreams come true there is a candy store laden with gloriously coloured jars, each filled with memories so beautiful you want them to stay forever.
- Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
- This product has not been tested on animals. We found research into alternatives
- Vegetarian friendly
- Pack size: 117G
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Zea Mays Starch, PEG-90, Maltodextrin, Alcohol, PEG-8, Parfum, CI 16035, CI 17200
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Drop into the bath filled with warm water. Relax and enjoy.
Warnings
- CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IN CASE OF CONTACT, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER. DO NOT APPLY TO BROKEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. DISCONTINUE USE IF IRRITATION OCCURS.
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Elsam International Ltd,
- London,
- N3 1LQ.
Return to
- Elsam International Ltd,
- London,
- N3 1LQ.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Safety information
