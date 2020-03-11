By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Treacle Moon Bath Bomb

Treacle Moon Bath Bomb
£ 1.75
£1.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Marshmallow Hearts Bath Fizzer
  • Deep in the night when all dreams come true there is a candy store laden with gloriously coloured jars, each filled with memories so beautiful you want them to stay forever.
  • Always remember that true beauty begins from the heart... our lovely recipes simply do the best they can for your skin and your smile!
  • This product has not been tested on animals. We found research into alternatives
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 117G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Zea Mays Starch, PEG-90, Maltodextrin, Alcohol, PEG-8, Parfum, CI 16035, CI 17200

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Drop into the bath filled with warm water. Relax and enjoy.

Warnings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Elsam International Ltd,
  • London,
  • N3 1LQ.

Return to

  • Elsam International Ltd,
  • London,
  • N3 1LQ.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Safety information

CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES, IN CASE OF CONTACT, RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN, WARM WATER. DO NOT APPLY TO BROKEN OR IRRITATED SKIN. DISCONTINUE USE IF IRRITATION OCCURS.

