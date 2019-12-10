By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mahiki Coconut Rum 70Cl

Mahiki Coconut Rum 70Cl
£ 12.00
£17.15/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Coconut Hand Crafted with Jamaican & Polynesian Rum
  • Register at mahiki.com to check out our live events and exclusive promotions
  • Coconut Liqueur
  • Mahiki world famous Tiki bars are where royalty and a list celebrities party, fueled by our stylish, award winning cocktails. This glamorous coconut liqueur lets you create your own Mahiki party anytime with friends, or come and see us in person.
  • The Taste of the Highlife
  • Shot of Mahiki, Mahiki & Cola, Mahiki & Pineapple Juice, Mahiki & Coconut Water
  • With colourant
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

14.7

ABV

21% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Additives

  • Contains Colours

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • MBG Global Brands GmbH,
  • Oberes Feld 13,
  • 33106 Paderborn,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.mahikicoconut.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Great although not my taste

3 stars

I am sure it has great merit as an artisan rum. However, the taste was a little too raw for me. I have obviously become too used to more 'synthetic' coconut rum and the jump in one go was too much for me to enjoy. Sorry.

