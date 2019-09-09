All Shook Up Passion Fruit Martini 250Ml

It tasted like orange squash with a hint of...
It tasted like orange squash with a hint of passion fruit... very disappointing. I'm not a squash drinker, so it went down the plughole.
Doesn't taste anything like a PF martini. Too sweet, too watery & no fizz. I believe I have tried every version of pre-made PF Martini's available & the one worth buying is the M&S one.
Nice taste, one of the best
Delish!
These are d e l i s h !!! 5stars they’re so yummy if you like this drink and great for the price too!