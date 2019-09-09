By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malibu Pina Colada 25Cl

3.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Malibu Pina Colada 25Cl
£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Product Description

  • Coconut and Pineapple Flavour Mixed Drink with Caribbean Rum.
  • The iconic piña colada - rum mixed with juices, coconut and pineapple flavours. Enjoy!
  • Made with Caribbean rum, juices & flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 25cl

Information

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of the Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled for a refreshing taste. Shake well before drinking.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Absolut Company AB,
  • 117 97 Stockholm,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.malibudrinks.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

I really really like this...has to be shaken reall

4 stars

I really really like this...has to be shaken really well and not as nice as the ones I had on holiday (none that I've tried have been)

OK but not like the real thing

3 stars

OK but not like the real thing

