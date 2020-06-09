Whitworths Dried Chilean Orchard Prunes 210G

Great Prunes
These prunes are lovely, Fat and Juicy and they stay like that in their resealable bag. No need to refrigerate or use within a week.
Small and dry
Prunes small and dry not juicy as advertised.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047kJ
Partially Rehydrated Prunes (98%), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, reseal, refrigerate and consume within 2 weeks. Best before end: see base of pack.
Packed in the UK. Product of more than one country
This pack contains approx. 7 servings
210g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|1047kJ
|314kJ
|-
|247kcal
|74kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|54.8g
|16.4g
|of which sugars**
|20.2g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.8g
|0.8g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Potassium
|760mg (38.0% NRV‡)
|228mg (11.4% NRV‡)
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|‡NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove prune stones, some may remain.
Prunes small and dry not juicy as advertised.