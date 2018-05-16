Teeling Small Batch Whiskey 70Cl

Product Description
- Small Batch Irish Whiskey
- Teeling's flagship Irish whiskey and our attempt to create the most interesting blended Irish whiskey. This small batch bottling consists of hand selected casks which are given further maturation in ex-rum barrels imparting extra character and smooth flavour unique to Irish whiskey. Bottling at 46% with no chill filtration completes an Irish whiskey of true character.
- Tasting Notes
- Nose: an inviting nose where vanilla and spice dances with bright sweet notes of Rum.
- Taste: while being very approachable the influence of the rum cask and higher percentage alcohol creates a unique smooth, sweet, slightly woody marriage that sparkles on the tongue.
- Finish: a sweet spice finish complimented by woody undertones.
- Whiskey making and entrepreneurship has been in the Teeling genes as far back as 1782, when Walter Teeling set up a small craft distillery on Marrowbone Lane, Dublin 8. Right back in the heart of the Liberties district of Dublin city, Jack and Stephen Teeling, the latest generation of whiskey makers, set up the Teeling Whiskey Company in 2012. In March 2015 they opened the Teeling Whiskey Distillery the first new distillery in Dublin in over 125 years, and just a stone's throw from their ancestral distillery, right in the heart of the Golden Triangle, the historic distilling district of the city.
- With one eye on the past, but looking to the future, we're the new generation of Dublin distillers. We approach our craft with a respect for generations passed but with the confidence to forge the next chapter of Irish and Dublin whiskey.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Nose: an inviting nose where vanilla and spice dances with bright sweet notes of Rum. Taste: while being very approachable the influence of the rum cask and higher percentage alcohol creates a unique smooth, sweet, slightly woody marriage that sparkles on the tongue. Finish: a sweet spice finish complimented by woody undertones
Alcohol Units
32.2
ABV
46% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect Serve
- Served best neat, or with a small cube of ice.
Name and address
- Crafted & bottled by:
- The Teeling Whiskey Co.,
- 13-17 Newmarket,
- Dublin 8,
- Ireland.
Distributor address
- Maverick Drinks,
- Unit 1, T O N Business Park,
- 2-8 Morley Road,
- Tonbridge,
- Kent,
- TN9 1RA,
Return to
- Maverick Drinks,
- Unit 1, T O N Business Park,
- 2-8 Morley Road,
- Tonbridge,
- Kent,
- TN9 1RA,
- UK.
- https://teelingwhiskey.com/
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020