By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Haribo Jelly Beans 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Haribo Jelly Beans 140G
£ 1.00
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted Flavour Sugar Coated Gums
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so...
  • ... the happy world of Haribo!
  • A portion is a little handful. In this case it's approx. 13 sweets
  • Fun flavours
  • Without artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Starch, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Hibiscus, Lemon, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Anti-Caking Agent: Talc, Glazing Agent: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end... (see print on back of pack).

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Return to

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • www.haribo.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1621 kJ/381 kcal5 %
Fat:<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates:0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate:95 g9 %
of which sugars:68 g19 %
Protein:<0.5 g<1 %
Salt:0.03 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Mini Jelly Beans 85G

£ 0.40
£0.47/100g

Offer

Haribo Giant Strawbs 190G Bag

£ 1.25
£0.66/100g

Haribo Super Mix Bag 190G

£ 1.25
£0.66/100g

Tesco Jelly Beans Sweets 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here