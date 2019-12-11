By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maoam Happy Fruttis 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Maoam Happy Fruttis 140G
£ 1.00
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit and Cola Flavour Chewy Sweets
  • Nothing chews like a MAOAM and there's so many MAOAMs to chewse from.
  • Full on Chewing. Full on flavour.
  • Full on...Till it's gone!
  • The softer bite-sized MAOAM chew.
  • Which flavour goes first?
  • MAOAM Cola, Cherry, Lemon, Strawberry, Raspberry, Orange
  • Have you tried?
  • MAOAM Pinballs
  • The full on chew
  • No artificial colours
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelatine, Flavouring

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ... (see print on back of pack).

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Return to

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • www.maoam.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 690 kJ/400 kcal5 %
Fat:7.2 g3 %
of which saturates:3.6 g5 %
Carbohydrate:83 g8 %
of which sugars:58 g16 %
Protein:0.8 g<1 %
Salt:<0.01 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Maynards Reds & Blacks 165G

£ 1.00
£0.61/100g

Rowntrees Random Foamies Pouch 140G

£ 1.00
£0.71/100g

Offer

Maynards Bassetts Jellies Wild Safari 160G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums Tangy 165G

£ 1.00
£0.61/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here